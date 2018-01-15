Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates, closer Felipe Rivero agree to 4-year contract

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero celebrates with catcher Elias Diaz after defeating the Marlins Saturday, June 10, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero celebrates with catcher Elias Diaz after defeating the Marlins Saturday, June 10, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero delivers during the 10th inning against the Rays on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero delivers during the 10th inning against the Rays on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero talks with pitcher Ivan Nova during a workout Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero talks with pitcher Ivan Nova during a workout Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero walks from the mound during the ninth inning against the Padres Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero walks from the mound during the ninth inning against the Padres Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Pirates and closer Felipe Rivero agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension, a major league source confirmed to the Tribune-Review.

The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The contract is expected to be finalized as soon as Tuesday.

Rivero's deal will buy out all four of his arbitration-eligible years and could include his first two years of free agency if a pair of $10 million club options are triggered.

Last year, Rivero made $564,500, which was barely over the MLB minimum. He pitched in 73 games, sixth-most among National League relievers, and racked up 21 saves and 14 holds with a 1.67 ERA.

When Tony Watson struggled early last season, Rivero took over as closer. Watson was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.

At PiratesFest last month, Rivero said he was eager to begin his first full season as a closer.

"Right now, I feel a little more comfortable, knowing I'm going to be that guy at the end of the game," Rivero said. "It's a little more relaxing for me and my body. I can relax a little bit more, knowing that I'm just going to throw that inning. It's a little bit better for me."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.