Pirates, closer Felipe Rivero agree to 4-year contract

The Pirates and closer Felipe Rivero agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension, a major league source confirmed to the Tribune-Review.

The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Sources: #Pirates signing LH closer Felipe Rivero to four-year contract with two club options. Guarantee believed to be about $22M, with each club option $10M. Deal will cover all four arb years and potentially two FA years. Not clear if an agency was involved in negotiations. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018

The contract is expected to be finalized as soon as Tuesday.

Rivero's deal will buy out all four of his arbitration-eligible years and could include his first two years of free agency if a pair of $10 million club options are triggered.

Last year, Rivero made $564,500, which was barely over the MLB minimum. He pitched in 73 games, sixth-most among National League relievers, and racked up 21 saves and 14 holds with a 1.67 ERA.

When Tony Watson struggled early last season, Rivero took over as closer. Watson was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.

At PiratesFest last month, Rivero said he was eager to begin his first full season as a closer.

"Right now, I feel a little more comfortable, knowing I'm going to be that guy at the end of the game," Rivero said. "It's a little more relaxing for me and my body. I can relax a little bit more, knowing that I'm just going to throw that inning. It's a little bit better for me."

