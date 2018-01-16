Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting reports on new Pirates Kyle Crick, Bryan Reynolds

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:30 a.m.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Crick against the Philadelphia Phillies during a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Updated 5 hours ago

A look at the two players the Pirates go in return for Andrew McCutchen.

Kyle Crick

Age 25

6-4/220

Throws: Right

Bio: A converted starter who was once the Giants No. 1 prospect, according to Baseball America, in 2012 and '13 ... had control problems in Double-A and was dropped to the team's No. 27 prospect by the end of 2015 ... moved to bullpen and became a presence with his 96 to 99 mph fastball ... Called up to the Giants in June 2017 and finished with a 3.06 ERA in 32 13 innings and 30 games. Could be a late-inning guy to package with Felipe Rivero and newly-acquired Michael Feliz.

Bryan Reynolds

Age: 22

6- 3205

Throws: Right

6- 3205

Bio: The switch-hitter was taken in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Vanderbilt ... Led the 2014 ntional championship team in hitting (.338) as a freshman ... ranked the Giants fifth-best prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, he has batted .312 in his two seasons as a professional ... has a total of 43 doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs and 101 RBI in 177 games of professional baseball ... has a strong arm that can play center or right field ... has gap power and has shown better punch from the right side ... competed in the 2017 Futures Game and was named a California League all-star ... has the talent to be a fast-riser through the organization.

