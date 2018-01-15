Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Andrew McCutchen thanks Pirates fans in classy departure

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen tips his cap to crowd as he exits the game during the seventh inning against the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen tips his cap to crowd as he exits the game during the seventh inning against the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 10 hours ago

Not surprisingly, Andrew McCutchen kept it classy to the end.

The Pirates superstar centerfielder thanked the team's fans and the city for helping "mold me into the man I am today" hours after news broke that he had been traded to the San Francisco Giants.

He also graciously embraced his new teammates, fans and city.

It was a fitting exit — and one that drew respect from fans.

Related Content
Pirates trade Andrew McCutchen to Giants 
Lying in bed Sunday night, Pirates president Frank Coonelly tossed and turned. "It was hard to sleep," Coonelly said, "knowing what was coming." By sundown Monday, ...
Pirates fans perplexed by trade of Andrew McCutchen
First Gerrit Cole is dealt to the Astros. Then the Steelers lose to the Jaguars. Now Andrew McCutchen is traded to the Giants. For many ...
Relive Andrew McCutchen's greatest moments as a Pirate 
With the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, it seemed appropriate to relive the former face of the franchise's greatest moments as ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.