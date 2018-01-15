Andrew McCutchen thanks Pirates fans in classy departure
Not surprisingly, Andrew McCutchen kept it classy to the end.
The Pirates superstar centerfielder thanked the team's fans and the city for helping "mold me into the man I am today" hours after news broke that he had been traded to the San Francisco Giants.
Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City. The placed that raised me and helped mold me into the man I am today. You will 4ever be in my heart.A tip of the cap to all who have been on this journey with me. With Love and respect,Cutch pic.twitter.com/QB0n9vuBuZ— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018
He also graciously embraced his new teammates, fans and city.
Now...I'm a Giant! Ive always enjoyed watching the success of the @SFGiants and I look foward to being apart of more this season. Can't wait to meet my new teammates and fans. This is just the beginning...— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018
It was a fitting exit — and one that drew respect from fans.
