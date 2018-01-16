San Francisco Giants welcome traded Andrew McCutchen on social media

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen watches his first two-run home run head out of the ballpark during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at PNC Park. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, top right, celebrates with teammates after a win against the Giants on Monday, July 24, 2017, in San Francisco.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hits a three-run home run off of San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, July 24, 2017.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen acknowledges the crowd as he receives a standing ovation after hitting his second home run during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at PNC Park. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates with third-base coach Nick Leyva after hitting his second two-run homer Sunday, July 8, 2012, against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park. McCutchen enters the All-Star break with 18 home runs. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen signs autographs for fans Friday July 6, 2012, before a game against San Francisco at PNC Park. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Updated 3 minutes ago

While Pittsburgh fans are devastated over the trade of star Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, the California team is celebrating.

He was welcomed with open arms by the Giants organization and its players Monday after news of the trade broke.

Those welcoming him included former Pirates pitcher Mark Melancon.

McCutchen, a former MVP and face of the franchise, was traded by the Pirates in exchange for pitcher Kyle Crick, a minor league outfielder and $500,000 worth of international pool space. The move was the second to stun Pirates fans — pitcher Gerrit Cole was traded Saturday to the Houston Astros for four players.

The Giants have won eight World Series titles, with the most recent coming in 2014.

Giants right fielder Hunter Pence dubbed Monday "Cutch Day."

"Welcome to the Giants, baby, let's go!" he said in an Instagram video.

Many members of the team expressed excitement over the trade.

The Giants will be at PNC Park for three games starting May 11.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

