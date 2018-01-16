San Francisco Giants welcome traded Andrew McCutchen on social media

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While Pittsburgh fans are devastated over the trade of star Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, the California team is celebrating.

He was welcomed with open arms by the Giants organization and its players Monday after news of the trade broke.

Those welcoming him included former Pirates pitcher Mark Melancon.

at 26 MPH @TheCutch22 can get from PNC Park to AT&T Park in exactly 98 hours, 48 minutes. Welcome to the @SFGiants ! https://t.co/UnWUwVJfsp — Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) January 15, 2018

McCutchen, a former MVP and face of the franchise, was traded by the Pirates in exchange for pitcher Kyle Crick, a minor league outfielder and $500,000 worth of international pool space. The move was the second to stun Pirates fans — pitcher Gerrit Cole was traded Saturday to the Houston Astros for four players.

The Giants have won eight World Series titles, with the most recent coming in 2014.

Giants right fielder Hunter Pence dubbed Monday "Cutch Day."

"Welcome to the Giants, baby, let's go!" he said in an Instagram video.

Many members of the team expressed excitement over the trade.

Eager to chase birds with you in the outfield. Welcome to the @SFGiants , @TheCUTCH22 pic.twitter.com/r0tqawDgo0 — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) January 15, 2018

WELCOME TO THE BAY ANDREW McCUTCHEN ! #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/pRq8Eqi5Js — Giants Dugout Store (@SFGDugoutStore) January 16, 2018

"Andrew is a remarkable talent and will be a difference maker in our lineup. We're honored to have him and look forward to seeing him in a Giants uniform." — #SFGiants Senior Vice President and General Manager Bobby Evans pic.twitter.com/UzrSsQ1rqV — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) January 16, 2018

▪️ 2013 NL MVP▪️ 5-time All-Star▪️ 4-time Silver Slugger▪️ 2012 Gold GloveWelcome to the Orange & Black @TheCUTCH22 ! #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ZdBRqeqGCT — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) January 16, 2018

The Giants will be at PNC Park for three games starting May 11.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.