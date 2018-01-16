Pirates announce minor league coaching staffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brian Esposito was named manager of Triple-A Indianapolis, the Pirates announced on Tuesday.

Esposito, 38, last season managed short-season Class A Morgantown, W.Va. This will be his fifth season as a minor league manager. He also has served as the Pirates' catching coordinator.

Greg Picart, who was an assistant coach last year with Double-A Altoona, will be Esposito's assistant.

Ryan Long was moved up from Low-A Charleston, W.Va., to be Indy's hitting coach.

Altoona manager Michael Ryan and pitching coach Bryan Hickerson are back for their second seasons in their respective roles. Keoni De Renee, who was hitting coach at High-A Bradenton the past two years, will handle that role with Altoona.

Kieran Mattison will manage Morgantown.

At Low-A Charleston, Joel Hanrahan takes over at pitching coach after spending one season at Morgantown.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.