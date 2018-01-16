Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Pirates

Pirates announce minor league coaching staffs

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Pirates reliever Joel Hanrahan closes out a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Sunday July 22, 2012, at PNC Park. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Christopher Horner
Pirates reliever Joel Hanrahan closes out a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Sunday July 22, 2012, at PNC Park. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

Updated 3 hours ago

Brian Esposito was named manager of Triple-A Indianapolis, the Pirates announced on Tuesday.

Esposito, 38, last season managed short-season Class A Morgantown, W.Va. This will be his fifth season as a minor league manager. He also has served as the Pirates' catching coordinator.

Greg Picart, who was an assistant coach last year with Double-A Altoona, will be Esposito's assistant.

Ryan Long was moved up from Low-A Charleston, W.Va., to be Indy's hitting coach.

Altoona manager Michael Ryan and pitching coach Bryan Hickerson are back for their second seasons in their respective roles. Keoni De Renee, who was hitting coach at High-A Bradenton the past two years, will handle that role with Altoona.

Kieran Mattison will manage Morgantown.

At Low-A Charleston, Joel Hanrahan takes over at pitching coach after spending one season at Morgantown.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.