Sports Illustrated article critical of Pirates management after McCutchen, Cole trades

A Sports Illustrated article about the short-lived rise and fall of the Pirates calls two recent trades a "tragedy."

The article was published Tuesday , one day after the team traded outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants and three days after the team dealt pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros.

The article recounts highs in a 2013 wild-card game and the following 2014 season to lows in more recent years.

"To do so little when given McCutchen, Cole and more is a baseball crime," said Sports Illustrated contributing writer Jon Tayler. "The next step was within reach, but every time, the Pirates pulled up short, choosing instead to spend little or stick to the status quo."

The article goes on to criticize the team's ownership for not spending to acquire players.

"In the battle between the fans and the bottom line, the money won," Tayler wrote.

The Pirates are selling instead of going for it for one simple reason: Ownership wants to save money https://t.co/4RiVGNW4Yc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2018

