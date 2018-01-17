Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Sports Illustrated article critical of Pirates management after McCutchen, Cole trades

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting talks with center fielder Andrew McCutchen before a game against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole talks with chairman of the board Bob Nutting in the dugout before a game against the Reds on Friday, April 29, 2016, at PNC Park.

A Sports Illustrated article about the short-lived rise and fall of the Pirates calls two recent trades a "tragedy."

The article was published Tuesday , one day after the team traded outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants and three days after the team dealt pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros.

The article recounts highs in a 2013 wild-card game and the following 2014 season to lows in more recent years.

"To do so little when given McCutchen, Cole and more is a baseball crime," said Sports Illustrated contributing writer Jon Tayler. "The next step was within reach, but every time, the Pirates pulled up short, choosing instead to spend little or stick to the status quo."

The article goes on to criticize the team's ownership for not spending to acquire players.

"In the battle between the fans and the bottom line, the money won," Tayler wrote.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

