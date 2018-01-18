Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates closer Felipe Rivero gets 4-year, $22 million deal

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero delivers during the 10th inning against the Rays on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero delivers during the 10th inning against the Rays on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero pumps his fist after sweeping the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero pumps his fist after sweeping the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Felipe Rivero's rise to elite status among big league closers has been as lightning-quick as one of his 100 mph fastballs.

Rivero got a new team in 2016, then found a new role last season. On Thursday, the left-hander got a new contract — a four-year, $22 million deal from the Pirates that established him as one of the cornerstones of the team.

The deal, which includes a $2 million signing bonus, could pay Rivero up to $41 million if two club options are exercised.

"It's all been kind of quick," Rivero said. "I was not expecting something like this to happen in my life."

Rivero will make $2.5 million this year, $4 million in 2019, $5.25 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2021. The club options are $10 million apiece with a $1 million buyout in 2022 and a $500,000 buyout) in 2023.

A Super Two qualifier, Rivero, 26, was in the first of four years of salary arbitration eligibility. The contract buys out Rivero's arbitration years and will also cover his first two years of free agency if the options are triggered.

"I want to be relaxed over the next few years and not have arbitration cases (messing with) my head," Rivero said. "I want to go into each season trying to help the team as much as I can."

News of Rivero's extension was leaked on Monday, minutes after the Pirates traded Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. Rivero made comments on social media that indicated he was unhappy that McCutchen and pitcher Gerrit Cole were dealt.

"I was a little surprised because (management) was saying they were going to keep them," Rivero said. "They were two of our best guys. But we have more guys in the clubhouse who can help the team. We're just trying to move forward."

General manager Neal Huntington said the delay in finalizing the extension was not connected to Rivero's reaction to the McCutchen and Cole trades.

"We've talked about (Rivero's) future, his role, his teammates and some of the additions that we've made," Huntington said.

Last year, Rivero made $564,500, which was barely over the MLB minimum. He pitched in 73 games, sixth-most among National League relievers, and racked up 21 saves and 14 holds with a 1.67 ERA.

Rivero averaged 10.51 strikeouts per nine innings, sixth-best in the NL among receivers who threw at least 60 innings. His 0.89 WHIP ranked fourth in the league.

The Pirates acquired Rivero on July 30, 2016, as part of the deal that sent closer Mark Melancon to the Washington Nationals.

With his hard-nosed approach, wicked fastball and devastating changeup, Rivero got a handful of late-inning outings with the Nationals. Yet, it wasn't until this past season that he was regularly called upon in the ninth inning.

"I've been waiting for it my whole life, since I started pitching," Rivero said. "When I started pitching, I thought I was going to be a regular starter. Then everything changed. I'm excited to be the full-time closer."

Rivero got his first save with the Pirates on June 10, three days after Tony Watson blew ninth-inning leads in back-to-back games against the Baltimore Orioles.

Watson was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31. By then, Rivero had locked up the closer's job.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

