Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates fan who started petition plans opening day boycott

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting talks with center fielder Andrew McCutchen before a game against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates owner Bob Nutting talks with center fielder Andrew McCutchen before a game against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 7 hours ago

The man who started the online petition to MLB for Pirates owner Bob Nutting to sell the team never imagined it would start a grassroots groundswell of fans expressing their frustration.

By Saturday, it had more than 53,000 signatures.

Jason Kauffman, a season-ticket holder for eight seasons, started the petition Monday night after the Pirates traded five-time All-Star center fielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants.

“It's unbelievable,” said Kauffman, 43, of Ross, a former Pirates ball boy. “I figured I'll probably get 1,000 signatures. When I woke up the next morning, it had 16,000 signatures on the petition. It has 53,000 signatures right now. That just goes to prove to you that it filled PNC Park and is now over capacity. I didn't expect any of this.

“It just goes to prove that it's a clear message to the Pirates: They know we're ticked off. What people don't understand about Bob Nutting is it's not whether we think he's a bad guy. It's the ownership's unwillingness to invest in the team.”

The Pirates have blamed their trades of ace pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros and face of the franchise McCutchen on MLB's economic disparity, with general manager Neal Huntington comparing it to the Miami Marlins trading away NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna to reduce payroll.

Kauffman believes the Pirates owe their fans better.

“Show the fans that you care,” Kauffman said. “Look what (Marlins owner) Derek Jeter did. He had a Town Hall meeting. Show that you care about your fan base. I get passionate about it. If I didn't care, I'd be quiet.”

Instead, Kauffman plans to take his protest a step further.

Next, he and a group of Pirates fans plan to boycott the home opener.

“I'm not going to opening day. I'm serious about this,” Kauffman said. “People are probably saying, ‘Oh, he's doing this petition but he'll be there on April 2.' I'm not giving them a cent on opening day. If fans don't go on opening day, management will know something is wrong. I can't sit here and say I'm not going to games. I'm a baseball fan. But I'm not going to opening day.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.