Pirates' Mitch Keller, Austin Meadows earn spots on top-100 prospects list

Right-hander Mitch Keller is the top prospect in the Pirates' farm system and the 12th-best prospect in the minors, according to rankings released Monday by Baseball America.

Outfielder Austin Meadows, who is rated No. 44, is the only other Pirates prospect on this year's top 100 list.

Keller, 21, was a second-round pick in 2014. Last season, he pitched at Low-A, High-A and Double-A and went a combined 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 23 starts.

Meadows, 22, was a first-round pick in 2013. Injuries limited him to 72 games at Triple-A Indianapolis last season, and he batted .250 with four home runs and a .670 OPS.

Teams with the most players on the list are the Atlanta Braves (eight), Milwaukee Brewers (six), New York Yankees (six), San Diego Padres (six) and Tampa Bay Rays (six).

Among NL Central teams, the Cincinnati Reds have five top-100 prospects and the St. Louis Cardinals claim four. The Chicago Cubs do not have anyone on the list.

Players are graded on their projected future tools. The game's No. 1 prospect is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna. Rounding out the top five are righty Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), outfielder Eloy Jimenez (Chicago White Sox) and outfielder Victor Robles (Washington Nationals).

