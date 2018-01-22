Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Mitch Keller, Austin Meadows earn spots on top-100 prospects list

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows field a ball next to a gull during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows field a ball next to a gull during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 9 hours ago

Right-hander Mitch Keller is the top prospect in the Pirates' farm system and the 12th-best prospect in the minors, according to rankings released Monday by Baseball America.

Outfielder Austin Meadows, who is rated No. 44, is the only other Pirates prospect on this year's top 100 list.

Keller, 21, was a second-round pick in 2014. Last season, he pitched at Low-A, High-A and Double-A and went a combined 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 23 starts.

Meadows, 22, was a first-round pick in 2013. Injuries limited him to 72 games at Triple-A Indianapolis last season, and he batted .250 with four home runs and a .670 OPS.

Teams with the most players on the list are the Atlanta Braves (eight), Milwaukee Brewers (six), New York Yankees (six), San Diego Padres (six) and Tampa Bay Rays (six).

Among NL Central teams, the Cincinnati Reds have five top-100 prospects and the St. Louis Cardinals claim four. The Chicago Cubs do not have anyone on the list.

Players are graded on their projected future tools. The game's No. 1 prospect is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna. Rounding out the top five are righty Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), outfielder Eloy Jimenez (Chicago White Sox) and outfielder Victor Robles (Washington Nationals).

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.