Pirates

Kevin Newman, Cole Tucker among non-roster invitees to Pirates spring training

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was sent to minor league camp in the first round of cuts today in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker throws during a work-out Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

By the end of this year, either Kevin Newman or Cole Tucker could be the Pirates' everyday shortstop. In a few weeks, they both will get a chance to impress manager Clint Hurdle and the coaching staff during spring training.

Newman and Tucker are among 23 players who received non-roster invitations to big league camp. Pitchers and catchers will practice on Feb. 14 and the first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 19 in Bradenton, Fla.

Newman, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2015. He hit .259 at Double-A Altoona last season before being promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Tucker, 21, was the 24th selection in 2014. Injuries have hampered his development and he split last season between High-A Bradenton and Altoona.

Kevin Kramer, whom MLB Pipeline ranks at the No. 10 second baseman prospect in the minors, also will be in Pirates' camp. Kramer was a second-rounder in 2015 as a shortstop, then a year later was switched to a full-time second baseman.

As was the case last year, the Pirates' list of non-roster invitees is heavy with their own prospects and just a few minor league free agents.

Pitchers

Tyler Eppler, Yeudy Garcia, Tyler Jones, Damien Magnifico, Brett McKinney, Alex McRae, Richard Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Bo Schultz and John Stilson

Catchers

Jin-De Jhang, Christian Kelley, Ryan Lavarnway and Jackson Williams

Infielders

Kramer, Tucker, Newman, Pablo Reyes, Erich Weiss and Eric Wood

Outfielders

Todd Cunningham, Jason Martin and Bryan Reynolds

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

