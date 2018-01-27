Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates reliever Nik Turley suspended 80 games for PED use

Rob Biertempfel
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Nik Turley delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Nik Turley delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Updated 1 hour ago

Pirates reliever Nik Turley on Saturday was suspended for 80 games for violating MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program.

Turley, 28, tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ipamorelin, a growth hormone-releasing compound.

Turley's suspension will be effective at the start of the regular season.

The Pirates claimed Turley off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Nov. 6.

A left-hander, Turley made his big league debut last season with the Twins. He was the New York Yankees' 50th-round pick — taken with the third-to-last selection of the draft — in 2008.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.