Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Report: Pirates catcher Elias Diaz's mother kidnapped in Venezuela

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz bats during the fourth inning against the Rockies Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz bats during the fourth inning against the Rockies Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at PNC Park.
This is a 2017 photo of Elias Diaz of the Pittsburgh Pirates. This image represents the the Pirates active roster on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.
This is a 2017 photo of Elias Diaz of the Pittsburgh Pirates. This image represents the the Pirates active roster on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated less than a minute ago

The mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz was kidnapped in Venezuela, according to reports out of the country Thursday.

Venezuelan journalist Mari Montes reported on Twitter that Diaz's mother was kidnapped in San Francisco, in the state of Zulia. Diaz was born in Maracaibo, the capital of Zulia.

"We are all shocked and deeply concerned for Elias' mother, as well as for Elias and his entire family," Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement. "We have Elias' mom and Elias' entire family in our prayers. We are using all of the resources available at the Pirates and Major League Baseball to support Elias and his family during this incredibly difficult time. As we work with authorities on his mom's safe return, we will withhold further comment and ask that you please respect the family's need for privacy."

Diaz was in the United States to prepare for spring training, according to a report on the Venezuelan website Meridiano. The Pirates signed the 27-year-old as an international free agent in 2008.

Unrest in Venezuela has led to a rise in kidnappings and other violent crime, an economic crisis and shortages in food and medicine as President Nicolás Maduro cracked down on opposition. The United States imposed sanctions on Maduro and other Venezuelan officials in 2017.

Major league players from Venezuela, including Pirates Francisco Cervelli and Felipe Rivero, have spoken out about the crisis and against Maduro's government in the past year. Cervelli posted an Instagram video last May that pleaded for an end to the violence. Rivero last month began collecting donations of baby formula, diapers and baby wipes to sneak into Venezuela.

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos, formerly of the Washington Nationals, was kidnapped in Venezuela in 2011 but later rescued.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me