Pirates sign 34-year-old switch-hitting outfielder
Updated 5 hours ago
Switch-hitting outfielder Daniel Nava, who hit .301 in 80 games last year for the Philadelphia Phillies, is joining the Pirates on a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp. He agreed to terms Friday.Nava, 34, hit four home runs with 21 RBI, eight doubles and a triple for the Phillies while starting 32 games in left field, five in right field, one at first base and one as a designated hitter. He reached base safely in 35 of his 39 starts.
As a pinch hitter, Nava hit .321 (9 for 28) and recorded a .394 on-base percentage.
Nava broke into the major leagues in 2010 with the Boston Red Sox where he played six seasons. He also has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.Overall, he has 29 career home runs and a .266 batting average.
