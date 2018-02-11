Reports: Mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz rescued from kidnappers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ana Soto, the mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz, has been rescued after being kidnapped in Venezuela last week, according to multiple reports from that country.

Reports say at least six people were arrested Saturday after confessing they were involved in the kidnapping. Five of those arrested were police officers, including one who lived next door to Diaz.

They reportedly told authorities where they could find Diaz's mother. She was located safely Sunday morning and taken to a medical center for treatment.

The Pirates have not released a statement confirming these reports. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., Monday. The first workout is Wednesday.

Venezuelan media reported the kidnapping last Thursday. Pirates president Frank Coonelly released a statement that day saying they were using all available resources to support Diaz and his family and working with the authorities to ensure his mother's safe return.

This is not the first time kidnappers have targeted Venezuelan athletes or their relatives. In 2009, then-Colorado Rockies catcher Yorvit Torrealba waited as his 11-year-old son was rescued from kidnappers. Former Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos was kidnapped in 2011 but later was found alive and unharmed after an air rescue, according to Huffington Post.