Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: "I feel good and ready to go."

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 12:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Francisco Cervelli takes issue with being called a veteran, even if the Pirates catcher is 31 years of age and has seven-plus years of major-league service time.

"At 31 years old, they keep calling me a veteran but I have to show that 31 is still young," Cervelli said upon reporting Tuesday for his 16th MLB spring training camp. "I feel good and ready to go."

Cervelli also is ready for the Pirates to go, even without staff ace Gerrit Cole and five-time All-Star centerfielder Andrew McCutchen. Cole was traded to the Houston Astros and McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants last month.

"It's tough," Cervelli said. "You take Andrew, who for me was the king of Pittsburgh, you know? Andrew was everything for the Pirates. Cole was a No. 1 guy. Best arm I've ever seen in my life.

"It was sad but we've got to move forward. We've got people who can do amazing jobs. The young guys are going to be superstars soon and we've got players from other teams. Andrew is going to be fine with the Giants and Gerrit is going to be fine with the Astros. Best of luck to those guys. They're still family to us, but we've got to move forward."

Cervelli is eager to work with the players the Pirates received in those deals: starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, relievers Kyle Crick and Michael Feliz and third baseman Colin Moran at Pirate City.

"The reaction, I think, is like everybody else: We get sad because we feel like this is a family. But we can come here and feel sorry or keep being sad because, you know…," Cervelli said. "Baseball is not done for them. They're going to other teams and they've got a chance to do something special. But we've got other guys and the mission is the same. It's sad but we've got to keep playing and keep going."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Related Content
Reliever Michael Feliz 'happy to be part' of Pirates 
BRADENTON, Fla. – Michael Feliz didn't have the reaction you would expect from a player who was traded from the World Series champion as part ...
Kevin Gorman: Elias Diaz ordeal has Pirates countrymen concerned 
BRADENTON, Fla. Francisco Cervelli comprehends the culture of corruption and violence amid the political unrest in his native Venezuela. What Cervelli can't relate to is ...
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen fist bumps catcher Francisco Cervelli after hitting a two-run homer during a spring training game against the Orioles on Wednesday, March 16, 2016, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen fist bumps catcher Francisco Cervelli after hitting a two-run homer during a spring training game against the Orioles on Wednesday, March 16, 2016, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me