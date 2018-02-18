A view from the Pirates' diamond with Trib photographer Christopher Horner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made the biggest splash during the opening week of Pirates spring training when he told reporters he remains optimistic the team can win the World Series.

This despite the team having traded stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole right before camp opened.

"The place is going to explode when we win it all," he said Wednesday. "The place is going to explode. I still believe that. I look forward to the opportunity to stand and be a part of that."

Here's the week in pictures and observations from Bradenton from photojournalist Christopher Horner.

Monday: Pitchers and catchers report

Pirates first baseman Josh Bell walks from the field to the batting cages during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. Photo by Christopher Horner

Smile. Baseball is back today at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/OaIHZJ3obS — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 12, 2018

Tuesday: Diaz ordeal hits home for Cervelli, Rivero

Pitchers and catchers assemble for their first official workout of the spring.