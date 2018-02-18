A view from the Pirates' diamond with Trib photographer Christopher Horner
Updated 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made the biggest splash during the opening week of Pirates spring training when he told reporters he remains optimistic the team can win the World Series.
This despite the team having traded stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole right before camp opened.
"The place is going to explode when we win it all," he said Wednesday. "The place is going to explode. I still believe that. I look forward to the opportunity to stand and be a part of that."
Here's the week in pictures and observations from Bradenton from photojournalist Christopher Horner.
Monday: Pitchers and catchers report
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell walks from the field to the batting cages during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.
Photo by Christopher Horner
Smile. Baseball is back today at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/OaIHZJ3obS— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 12, 2018
Tuesday: Diaz ordeal hits home for Cervelli, Rivero
Pitchers and catchers assemble for their first official workout of the spring.
#Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli and closer Felipe Rivero walk to the clubhouse after a workout today at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/yVwXObCb5Y— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 13, 2018
Wednesday: The first workout of spring training
Thursday: Star center fielder Starling Marte figures to anchor the outfield this season
#Pirates center fielder Starling Marte walks from the clubhouse after arriving at spring training this morning in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/x1baAhOSlt— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 15, 2018
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte catches a ball during practice Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.
Photo by Christopher Horner
Friday: Freese sounds off
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle hugs third baseman David Freese after he arrived at spring training this morning in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/EnIoq6Gsxl— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 16, 2018
Pirates third baseman David Freese smiles while working out Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.
Photo by Christopher Horner
#Pirates first baseman @JBell_19 plays Pictionary for the PNC Park scoreboard after a spring training workout today at Pirate City. pic.twitter.com/krzRGcUwnt— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 16, 2018
Saturday: Right fielder Polanco
#Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco arrives at Pirate City for spring training today in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/4gK5M6OKBo— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 17, 2018
