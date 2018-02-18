Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

A view from the Pirates' diamond with Trib photographer Christopher Horner

Chris Horner
Chris Horner | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell walks from the field to the batting cages during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell walks from the field to the batting cages during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 27 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made the biggest splash during the opening week of Pirates spring training when he told reporters he remains optimistic the team can win the World Series.

This despite the team having traded stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole right before camp opened.

"The place is going to explode when we win it all," he said Wednesday. "The place is going to explode. I still believe that. I look forward to the opportunity to stand and be a part of that."

Here's the week in pictures and observations from Bradenton from photojournalist Christopher Horner.

Monday: Pitchers and catchers report

Pirates first baseman Josh Bell walks from the field to the batting cages during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.

Photo by Christopher Horner

Tuesday: Diaz ordeal hits home for Cervelli, Rivero

Pitchers and catchers assemble for their first official workout of the spring.

Wednesday: The first workout of spring training

Thursday: Star center fielder Starling Marte figures to anchor the outfield this season

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte catches a ball during practice Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.

Photo by Christopher Horner

Friday: Freese sounds off

Pirates third baseman David Freese smiles while working out Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.

Photo by Christopher Horner

Saturday: Right fielder Polanco

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me