Pirates' David Freese sounds off: 'Demand to win hasn't been in air'

BRADENTON, Fla. – David Freese arrived at spring training with a lot on his mind and the Pirates third baseman didn't hold back when talking about their offseason trades and the problems of the past two seasons, blaming clubhouse culture and a lack of accountability and urgency.

Freese sounded off Friday morning at Pirate City in a wide-ranging, 20-minute interview in front of his locker stall, saying "it was time" for the team to trade five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen and ace pitcher Gerrit Cole in separate deals that shook the fan base.

"My opinion is I don't think we lost 87 games because (Starling) Marte wasn't there or (Jung Ho) Kang wasn't there," Freese said. "I think we lost 87 games because our environment doesn't allow. I think that's something we have to work on. I think it's important to focus on, kind of the foundational components of what it takes to have a winning culture.

"I think this place kind of gets ahead of itself. They try to keep up with the way analytical stuff is working but you've got to have urgency, you've got to have accountability, you've got to have all these things. I've been here for two years and we kind of lacked in that department, so we've got to pick that up.

Freese touched on a lot of topics, and no one in the Pirates organization escaped his criticism, of which he first included himself.

On necessary changes

"I think everybody can do better: (Manager Clint) Hurdle, the coaches, the players, everybody around can focus on what's truly important. But you've got to start from the ground up. You can't do all these things if you don't have the accountability, the demand to win. What's the point in doing anything? The last two years, we haven't done as well as we could've because of our environment. That's what I think. I walk in every day and it's just not in the air. The demand to win just hasn't been in the air. That's what you need. You can say all you want about how we're going to win, this and that. But if you don't walk in and don't feel it and see it in people's eyes, it's just not going to work."

On what it will take to turn the Pirates around

"I don't want to say 'patience' when talking about urgency but it's just how you go about it. That's it. It's that simple. When you walk through the door, eight, nine, 10 hours a day, you're focused on how to beat that guy on the mound and how to get those guys out on the other team. As you gradually come together as a unit and you're on the same goal, it's just going to get better. You have to have the talent, not a ton of experience but, sheesh, who needs experience? If you're good, you're good and you're going to play well. These young guys on this team are animals, studs and a few of them are going to be superstars. We need the guys that have been around to step up and play better. Whether you're an everyday guy or a bench guy, you've got to do your part. But the three hours that you're in that dugout and on that field has to be about kicking some (butt). When you're losing 10-2 in the pouring rain against (the Cubs and manager) Joe Maddon and you're laughing, that's not good. That says a lot."

On playing with pride

"I'll be the first to say I haven't 100 percent done the best job of coming in ready to go or being a leader, but we've got to take pride in getting that vibe in the air that when people come into our place they're going to have to work their tail off to win that series and when we go somewhere else, the same thing. I feel like the last two years, people come in and they're like, 'OK, we've got the Pirates. Let's just take care of them.' That's unacceptable. You go through '13, '14 and '15 – and I wish I was here for that, because I think I would have a better understanding of the difference. People talk about the different feeling from those three years to these two and I walked in when I signed and I could tell. I walked into a clubhouse coming off a 98 wins, like here we go. Then, within a day or two, you're like, 'What are we missing? What's going on here?'"

On the Pirates coming up short with McCutchen

"You've got a guy like Cutch, I think he deserved better in the sense of, he's a guy that took this organization from the ground into the spotlight. He did it – nobody else. He was the centerpiece of it. You just hope all the people in Pittsburgh, all the fans, you wish that it could have ended better for him, surrounding a group that just wanted to beat some (butt) just for him. He's obviously going to be a hero or whatever you want to call it for the City of Pittsburgh forever but, man, it could have been so much more."

On All-Star second baseman Josh Harrison requesting a trade and criticizing the club's direction after the McCutchen trade

"It's just somebody being real. JayHay is real. He's up there at the top of my list as a guy who plays as hard as anybody. He has a right to say what he wants. I'm glad he's here. I know we all are. … The guy wants to win. He signed an extension here – he might have three months left, whatever – but I think '13, '14, '15 was so exciting. I was a part of '13. I can still hear that crowd when Pedro (Alvarez) hit that homer off (St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael) Wacha (in the NL divisional series). My goodness, why wouldn't you want that here?

"After '15, when you look around, maybe some deals weren't matched and some guys don't show back up that you wish were still around, it's going to pop the balloon a little bit. That's just human nature. After '15, that hit some guys hard. There's guys that haven't won. Guys literally grew up their entire lives not only wanting to play in a World Series but to win it. And I think that's just an honest feeling."

