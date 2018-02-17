Kevin Gorman: Pirates need big year from Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco

BRADENTON, Fla. —

Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco spent almost every day of their offseason together in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, so it was no surprise they treated their first day together at spring training as something routine.

But it was a significant development for the Pirates outfielders, and not just because they are two spectacular talents who endured sub-standard seasons in 2017.

Marte and Polanco have the motivation to make up for the Andrew McCutchen trade, if they can only find a way to somehow stay on the field at the same time.

The Dream Outfield was a nightmare from the start last season, when the Pirates moved Marte to center field, McCutchen to right and Polanco to left despite all three missing most of spring training to play in the World Baseball Classic.

With Marte suspended 80 games by MLB for a positive PED test and Polanco missing 40 due to hamstring strains, they played only 28 games together in the outfield last season.

"We talk about that a lot," Polanco said. "We've just got to go play, bro. You just try to be healthy, stay healthy and we're going to do our thing. We know we've got talent but you've got to work every day for that, stay focused and we're going to do a lot of good things."

That could be a problem, as the Pirates need a lot of great things.

The Pirates are playing to their preferences, with Marte in center again after returning to left field in the second half last season and Polanco in right even though he has the perfect attributes to play in left at PNC Park.

Manager Clint Hurdle believes Marte and Polanco can be catalysts for the Pirates in the outfield, at the plate and on the bases.

If, of course, they stay healthy.

"Offensively, they both have skills, they both have hand strength, they both have vision, they've both got some power," Hurdle said. "They can be difference makers — and they have in the past. We're looking for the consistency throughout the course of the season. That would really impact our lineup."

Marte, 29, and Polanco, 26, are in their prime, and the Pirates need more out of both to make up for McCutchen's production of 28 home runs and 88 RBIs last year.

"We very well recognize we lost a great athlete in Andrew McCutchen. Having said that, we don't feel much pressure when it comes to that," Marte said. "We recognize that we have a role, the same role that we had when he was on the team or not.

"Our mentality is to work hard. Our mentality is to not put more pressure on ourselves than maybe other people on trying to place on us. We're just going to go out there and be the athletes that we are."

Both have flashed power, but their inconsistency is a concern. Marte hit 19 home runs with 91 RBIs in 2015 and batted .311 in '16 before slipping to .275 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 77 games last season. Polanco had a breakout season in '16, with 22 homers and 86 RBIs, but dipped to 11 homers and 35 RBIs last year while hitting .251 in 108 games.

#Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco arrives at Pirate City for spring training today in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/4gK5M6OKBo — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 17, 2018

The Pirates need Marte and Polanco to fulfill their All-Star potential, preferably at the same time. And the sooner, the better.

Marte said he learned his lesson from his suspension, especially to be more careful with what he puts into his body.

Polanco also learned a lesson, in how to take care of his body. He appears lighter, leaner and promises to be quicker after working to improve his core strength, legs and back to combat the hamstring issues that landed him on the DL for three stints.

"I've seen so much in Gregory, so much improvement and even I, being a big-brother figure and really good friend, there's moments when I stand back really analyzing, Is he really as good as he says?" Marte said. "I've got to agree. ... He's looking good, really good."

Marte and Polanco know they can't replace Cutch but that it's time for them to live up to their own promise, for both the Pirates' sake and that of their own star-crossed careers.

"A lot of people called me and said, 'It is time for you to take charge,' " Polanco said. "I used it to get better and show what I can do for the team and for me, too. I know I can do more than I've done, so it motivated me to do better every day, to work harder and show what I can do for myself."

And with Marte, in the same outfield.

"We're ready to roll," Polanco said, later adding, "You're going to see."

That would be spectacular. For now, the Pirates would settle for it to be routine.