Jordy Mercer ready to 'help guide the way' for young Pirates

Jordy Mercer listened intently at his locker stall while David Freese sounded off Friday about the clubhouse culture within the Pirates, the first sign of leadership on a team in transition.

Joined by a handful of holdovers from the Pirates' playoff teams, the starting shorstop agreed with Freese's frustration about following three consecutive postseason appearances with 78- and 75-win seasons.

"You want to continue the winning ways. I think that's what, as an organization, we're trying to get to, where we win all the time. That's where we want to be," Mercer said. "So, yeah, it was frustrating, playing those last couple years and not being where we want to be. Yet, I think you've got to look ahead. You've got to look at the positives. You come to spring training and everybody has a clean slate. People can put wins and losses together as much as they want but you've still got to go out there and play and compete.

"It helps to be there. When I was there early in my career, it definitely helped me out in situations like that. I actually got to play in some really big playoff games – Game 5 of the NLDS, when we played the Cardinals – which was really cool. I've been there a little bit and I've done it, so I can help guide the way a little bit."

With Andrew McCutchen traded to the San Francisco Giants, the Pirates lost not only a star player but a leader on and off the field. Where Freese has a reputation for being outspoken, McCutchen led more by actions.

"Andrew was never really that guy," Mercer said. "He set an example on the field and he was one of the greatest human beings I've ever met. He's an unbelievable person. That's what's so frustrating for me, losing a guy like that, a friend like that, a teammate like that and a family guy like that. It's just a personality difference from one guy to the next. You never know what you're going to get with different personalities."

That opens the door for another Pirate to take a stand during spring training, and Mercer is among a cast of players who are being counted on to set the tone for their teammates.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle credited Freese for his preparation, called second baseman Josh Harrison the team's CEO – chief energy officer – and said super-utility man Sean Rodriguez is "a man everybody in that clubhouse respects based on preparation, effort, intensity, edge, overcoming adversity."

But Mercer believes it's a role that isn't relegated to the team's veterans.

"Always, there's new guys that have to step up," Mercer said. "Some of these young guys are going to have to as well. It can't just be us older guys who've been around for awhile. It's going to have to be some young guys who step up and speak. They're going to have to because they're going to be relied on a lot this year."

Jameson Taillon is becoming a quiet leader of the pitching staff, a player universally respected for overcoming adversity – from Tommy John surgery to testicular cancer – and performing at a consistently high level.

"That's what's so fun about this game is you just never know what's going to happen. You still see crazy things happen each and every time you go out and play," Mercer said. "People can put down as many wins as they want and who's going to win the division and whatnot, but until you actually go out there and play, nobody knows how these guys are going to play.

"It's a fresh start. That's what's kind of exciting about this camp. I've only been here three days, but that's the kind of buzz that I've got, especially with the pitching staff. This is an exciting time because of all the new faces and you just never know what you're going to get.

Meantime, Mercer is impressed by what little he's seen so far at Pirate City from third baseman Colin Moran, one of four players acquired from Houston in the Gerrit Cole trade.

"I've seen Colin a few times already at third and he looks good over there," Mercer said. "He's moving well. I've actually never seen him play, but I've seen him in the cage hitting BP … and he's got a lot of pop. The ball jumps off his bat. It's exciting."

The Pirates haven't even officially opened spring training yet but Mercer has noticed a new, positive vibe in the clubhouse that has a lot to do with so many new additions and players stepping into bigger roles.

"When we get here to camp and get a few weeks into games and closer to the end of March, closer to opening day, I think we're going to find out a lot about this team and the direction we're going to go," Mercer said. "How many games we're going to win, you don't know. That's the cool thing about spring training. You don't know what's going to happen until you get out there and play."

