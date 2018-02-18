Pirates catcher Eliaz Diaz calls mother's kidnapping 'heartbreaking'

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates catcher Elias Diaz said no words could describe his reaction to the kidnapping of his mother in Venezuela, calling it "heartbreaking" but expressing his new appreciation for life that she was returned safely.

"No one really prepares themselves for something like that. No one takes the time to think that through and try to imagine what that could feel like," Diaz said through team interpreter Mike Gonzalez. "It hit me like a ton of bricks, and it was a very tough situation to deal with, but when I did find out the news when they found my mom, I can tell you that the joy I felt was overwhelming. I've never felt that caliber of joy that I felt when I received the news that my mom was coming back home."

Diaz said the kidnappers demanded a ransom for the return of his mother, 72-year-old Ana Isabael Soto, but she was found without having to pay and is "doing well."

Five of the six men arrested were police officers, including one whom Diaz described as a family friend.

"For our family, this was a very tough situation, very hard to deal with," said Diaz, 27. "My mom was just hanging outside with a friend, and those men arrived and kidnapped her, took her. … Our reaction was to contact the police and everyone that's involved with officials, to make sure they could help us out. Thank God that (three) days later, we were able to find her and get her back home."

Diaz, who is expected to serve as Francisco Cervelli's backup this season, arrived to Pirate City six days after pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. The team extended his report date after the Feb. 8 kidnapping, allowing Diaz to spend time with his family and recover from the emotional trauma.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the team stayed in touch with Diaz, contacting him through the WhatsApp mobile application so they could leave the phone lines open. Hurdle said the Pirates would support Diaz and his family, through communication and counseling.

"I'm just going to talk to him. We're going to spend time with him," Hurdle said. "I think it helps just to get back into his routine. To know that his mother is safe and secure now, it's a much better place than we were a week or 10 days ago."

Diaz said the support of the Pirates front office, coaches and fellow Venezuelans Cervelli, Jose Osuna and Felipe Rivero meant the world.

"It was very special to know that my team had my back," Diaz said. "I feel like a brand-new man. I feel like I was reborn, and my mom was reborn, as well. I'm motivated to get back on the field and do everything I can to help my team out and get ready for the season."

