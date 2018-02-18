GM Neal Huntington says Pirates 'have some goals' as players: 'To win a World Series'

BRADENTON, Fla. – Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said he isn't surprised by the criticism of the organization coming out of the clubhouse this spring training from veteran players, mostly because the front office already conducted candid conversations with them.

Huntington spoke with the media on Sunday at Pirate City, talking about everything from the Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole trades to the criticism from third baseman David Freese about the lack of accountability and sense of urgency to win and second baseman Josh Harrison, who questioned the Pirates' desire to win championships.

"We want to win. We have the exact same goals as they do, which is to win a World Series," Huntington said. "There's no two ways about it. That's why we're here. We made the moves we made to put this team in position to win a World Series."

Huntington didn't rule out the possibility of trading Harrison, who reported to spring training Sunday after publicly requesting a trade last month and reiterated Sunday that he wants to be traded if the Pirates don't intend to field a winning team.

"Our focus is putting this team in position to win the World Series. He wants to win. He wants to do the right thing for the Pirates. We want to win and we want to do the right thing for the Pirates," Huntington said. "If that day comes when the right thing for the Pirates is to trade Player X or Player Y, as hard and as cold and as calculating as that sounds, those are decisions we'll make. Not every single time, but those are decisions we have to be open to making."

Huntington talked about the need for the front office to improve its communication with players and for more transparency with both Pirates players and fans about the direction of the organization, yet declined to challenge the comments made by Freese, Harrison and Sean Rodriguez.

"No, not publicly. I have a ton of respect for what those guys have said. I have a ton of respect for their passion, for their intent," Huntington said. "When you stand in front of microphones for 20 minutes, you're going to say some things that don't come out the way you wanted them to. I've done it before. Those guys are fired up. David's fired up and Sean's fired up and Josh, we're hoping he's going to get a chance to see some of the guys that are here, their development, their maturation and continue to want to win games and continue to want to do the best thing for the Pirates because we're aligned with him on that and have a ton of respect for those guys and their perceptions and perspectives."

