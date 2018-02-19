Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on the Pirates and Josh Harrison

BRADENTON, Fla. –

1. Doubling down: Josh Harrison finally arrived at Pirates spring training Sunday, but that doesn't mean his saga has ended.

Harrison didn't back down from his trade request.

Instead, he doubled down.

"My main goal is to make sure that wherever I am, they understand that I want to win. If that's not the main focus, I want to go elsewhere," Harrison said. "But I can't control that. If their main focus is winning, let's do that. That's my main objective."

Harrison said he didn't consider holding out of camp to force the Pirates to trade him, but he was the last veteran to report. (First baseman Josh Bell and third baseman Colin Moran were the first two position players to arrive at Pirate City).

"I love this game too much to let something I don't really agree with keep me from doing the thing that I love," Harrison said. "I'm here on the report date. I'm here when I needed to be. At the end of the day, it's about playing ball."

Maybe so, but Harrison drew a line in the sand.

2. Trading letters: Pirates general manager Neal Huntington didn't deny that trading Harrison remains a possibility, even if he avoided answering my question about what that could do to player concerns that the Pirates aren't committed to winning.

"Our focus is putting this team in position to win the World Series, Huntington said. "He wants to win and he wants to do the right thing for the Pirates. We want to win and we want to do the right thing for the Pirates. If that day comes when the right thing for the Pirates is to trade Player X or Player Y, as hard and as cold and as calculating as that sounds, those are decisions we'll make. Not every single time, but those are decisions we have to be open to making."

The Pirates are in a pickle. If they trade Harrison now, they risk sending the wrong message to the team. If they keep him, they risk having their longest-tenured player also being their unhappiest.

It seems like a no-win situation, unless Harrison changes his tune.

3. Keeping it real: The two Pirates veterans who have been most publicly supportive of Harrison are the same ones mentioned by Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle as the players who have bought in: David Freese and Sean Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said earlier last week that the statement Harrison released questioning the Pirates' direction a day after they traded Andrew McCutchen wasn't selfish and captured a sentiment shared by others in the clubhouse. Freese took it a step further on Friday.

"It's just somebody being real," Freese said of Harrison, who is in the final year of a four-year deal that includes club options for 2019 and '20. "JayHay is real. He's up there at the top of my list as a guy who plays as hard as anybody. He has a right to say what he wants. I'm glad he's here. I know we all are. …

"The guy wants to win. He signed an extension here – he might have three months left, whatever…"

#Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is filmed for The Show after arriving at Pirate City for spring training this morning in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/VpTDmPJVsT — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 18, 2018

4. Where will JHay hit?: Harrison also said the batting order needs to be addressed now that there is a void at the No. 3 hole once reserved for McCutchen.

He hit mostly leadoff (49 games) or second (77) last season, but with Adam Frazier a possibility to bat first that leaves Harrison and Starling Marte as likely fits for the next two spots, in some order.

"Whatever it may be, guys need to know where they stand," Harrison said. "I think they get the most out of everybody when they know what's expected. There's going to be curveballs thrown throughout the season, but if guys know where they stand and what's expected, that's when you can expect them to make it jell."

5. Where will JHay play?: Where Starling Marte pronounced himself fit for center field and Gregory Polanco said his preference was to play in right, Harrison said he received no assurances about which position he will play.

"No, and I think that's something we'll probably address once we meet," said Harrison, who started 79 games at second, 37 at third, six in left and one in right. "But it sure would be nice. It would be a nice little switch-up, start somewhere. It's about being transparent, out in the open and let people know where they stand."

Transparency was a key talking point with the Pirates this past week, especially on Sunday, and Harrison made it crystal clear that he believes he belongs at second base.

"If you look at my numbers – I'm not one to toot my own horn – but given what I've done defensively as second baseman, if I'm healthy the past two years to finish the season that you're looking at my numbers saying, this guy's definitely one of the best second basemen overall," said Harrison, who missed most of the past two Septembers. "My seasons came up short. I know I bring a lot to second base. That's not to say I can't play any other positions, but at least I would like to know, what's the plan? And that's part of it."

Toot, toot!

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.