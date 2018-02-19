Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates unveil season's lineup of Free Shirt Fridays

Chris Pastrick | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
The Pirates unveiled their 2018 season lineup of Free Shirt Friday promotions.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates released their 2018 season lineup of free shirt promotions on Monday.

After moving the promotion to Saturdays last season, the giveaway returns to Friday nights in 2018.

There will be eight T-shirt giveaway nights, beginning with the April 6 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

But it should be the second T-shirt night that's likely to be one of the hottest tickets of the season. The May 11 game against the San Francisco Giants also will be the first game back to Pittsburgh for former Pirate Andrew McCutchen, who was traded last month to the Giants.

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

Other Free Shirt Friday dates include:

• May 25, vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

• June 15, vs. Cincinnati Reds

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

• July 13, vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

• Aug. 3, vs., St. Louis Cardinals

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

• Aug. 17, vs. Chicago Cubs

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

• Sept. 7, vs. Miami Marlins

Photo by Pittsburgh Pirates

 

The shirts are free to the first 20,000 fans who enter the park that night. All games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park.

