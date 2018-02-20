For Pirates pitcher Bo Schultz, throwing batting practice is a big step

BRADENTON, Fla. – For Bo Schultz, it was a monumental moment even if was just a bullpen session.

Only 101/2 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Schultz was throwing to a catcher at a major-league spring training session after signing a minor-league, free-agent deal with the Pirates last month.

That might not seem remarkable, except for that Schultz is 32 years of age.

"Physically, I feel like I'm in as good or better shape than a lot of 22-year-olds. I could be overstepping my bounds by making a claim like that but I feel good, and everything has been really smooth so far with regard to strength and conditioning," Schultz said. "Shoot, at this point, why not? With all of the things that have gone wrong, if I can get it fixed and have another opportunity, my goal is to play like Jason Grilli – another guy who was here – and I'd love to play until I'm 40.

"If getting my elbow pieced back together or tightened up or whatever the procedure was during the reconstruction, I definitely want to take advantage and see where it can go. At this point, what's the harm? I've got a new year, a new arm, a new team. Let's see what can happen."

Schultz has no shortage of motivation, considering he signed with the Oakland A's in 2008 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. He made the Arizona Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster in '14, and was acquired on waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays that October.

Another surgery, this one on his left hip, sidelined Schultz for the 2015 season. But he returned to make 16 relief appearances for the Blue Jays in '16, going 0-1 with a 5.51 ERA, with 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings. Schultz had surgery on March 29, and is looking forward to being fully cleared by his one-year anniversary and pitching under the tutelage of Ray Searage.

"Until I got here, I'd heard the name 'Ray Searage,' but didn't have direct knowledge," Schultz said. "Everything I've heard and seen since I've been here has been positive. He is very direct, very straight-forward and, at the same time, very supportive."

Meantime, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is stunned to be competing with so many promising pitchers – especially so many who are much taller than him – this spring training at Pirate City and looking forward to finally facing live hitters in batting practice this week after building up to 16 bullpen sessions.

"There's an impossible amount of talent here. It's unbelievable," Schultz said, looking around the Pirates' clubhouse. "I guess there's potential for me to slide in. Showing up here feeling like I'm in great shape, feeling like I'm on top of my rehab and seeing guys that show up – the average size here is 6-foot-4, 230 – it's weird to be on the small size of average.

"It's been a weird and winding road, with some great highs and some unfortunate lows. At this point, I'm excited to potentially defy convention and stay on track, especially at my age. My goal is to play in Pittsburgh, but if not Indianapolis is a decent place to live and do whatever work necessary to another opportunity."

