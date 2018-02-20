Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates acquire Red Sox outfielder for cash

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Bryce Brentz #54 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during the Boston Red Sox photo day on February 20, 2018 at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Getty Images
Updated 4 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates added depth Tuesday to their competition for the starting spot in left field, acquiring Bryce Brentz from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.

Brentz, 29, hit .271 with 31 home runs and 85 RBIs in 120 games with Triple-A Pawtucket last season. The 36th overall pick of the 2010 draft, he has appeared in 28 major-league games, starting 22 in left field.

To make room for Brentz on the 40-man roster, the Pirates placed pitcher Nick Burdi on the 60-day disabled list.

The addition of Brentz gives the Pirates another veteran to compete for the starting job in left field, with Sean Rodriguez, Adam Frazier, Daniel Nava and Jordan Luplow among the candidates.

