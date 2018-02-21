Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Bryce Brentz hopes to be a hit in Pirates' outfield

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Pirates outfielder Bryce Brentz warms up before taking batting practice Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Newly acquired Pirates outfielder Bryce Brentz has his photo taken after arriving at Pirate City Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielder Bryce Brentz works out Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielder Bryce Brentz works out Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielder Bryce Brentz works out in front of manager Clint Hurdle during practice Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
BRADENTON, Fla. – Bryce Brentz ended an eight-day whirlwind by arriving Wednesday at Pirate City, the newest player to compete for an opportunity to fill their void in left field.

Eight days ago, Brentz became a father with the birth of daughter Everlee. On Tuesday, he was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Pirates for cash considerations. Now, he's wearing No. 92 for the Bucs.

"What a crazy week," Brentz said. "I became a dad, got traded, have a new job and a new uniform. It's been a crazy week but it's been fun."

Brentz was Boston's No. 8 prospect following the 2012 season but his next four seasons were riddled with injuries, from his right knee to a hamstring strain to a fractured left thumb to a left oblique strain.

The Red Sox made the trade a day after signing slugger J.D. Martinez, a move that Brentz didn't expect to affect him after a 31-home, 85-RBI season at Triple-A Pawtucket last season. The 6-foot, 218-pounder has 127 career home runs over eight minor-league seasons, an average of almost 29 per 162 games and won the 2017 Triple-A home run derby.

Brentz appeared in 34 games with the Red Sox, mostly in 2014 and '16, starting 22 in left field. He welcomes the chance to compete with Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez, Daniel Nava and Jordan Luplow in left field, after Starling Marte moved to center to replace Andrew McCutchen.

"I think it's something that every player wants to have, to have the opportunity and be able to control their own destiny," Brentz said. "Most players have that but at some level it's restricted. To have that opportunity in the big leagues, something that can be a life-changing year is pretty special. Now, you've got to show up."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

