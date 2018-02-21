Michael Saunders, Bryce Brentz join Pirates' LF battle

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates' competition at left field got more interesting Wednesday with the arrival of two intriguing players: One a minor-leaguer coming off his best season, the other a major leaguer coming off his worst.

Bryce Brentz, who bats right-handed, drove to Pirate City from Fort Myers after being traded by Boston following a 31-home run season in Triple-A Pawtucket. Michael Saunders, who bats left, flew in from Denver after following an All-Star 2016 season in Toronto by batting .202 last year with the Phillies and Blue Jays.

"To bring in Bryce with his power and Michael with his experience and potential bounceback, that was more the thought process," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. "We've added a left-handed bat with some potential experience. We've added a right-handed bat with some tremendous raw power. Can we help that player make that adjustment from Triple-A to the big leagues?"

Brentz and Saunders join the Pirates' most prominent position battle, vacated when Starling Marte moved to center to replace Andrew McCutchen. Adam Frazier is the favorite, along with Sean Rodriguez, Daniel Nava and Jordan Luplow. Nava, however, has missed the past two workouts with a "low body" injury.

That prompted Huntington to add Brentz and Saunders, "guys that come in with legitimate opportunity to compete to make our club with upside for more." Huntington said Brentz was "arguably our No. 1 target" before Boston put him on its major-league roster, and that he talked to Saunders before signing Nava.

"We'd had things in the works and the addition of the right-handed power is not impacted by whether Nava was healthy or not," Huntington said. "We did explore Plan B a little bit more aggressively when we got word that Daniel was sore. Hopefully, he's able to come back and we'll have even more options."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.