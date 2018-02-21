Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Michael Saunders, Bryce Brentz join Pirates' LF battle

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 7:31 p.m.
Michael Saunders celebrates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Rangers on May 16, 2017.
Getty Images
Michael Saunders celebrates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Rangers on May 16, 2017.

Updated 36 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates' competition at left field got more interesting Wednesday with the arrival of two intriguing players: One a minor-leaguer coming off his best season, the other a major leaguer coming off his worst.

Bryce Brentz, who bats right-handed, drove to Pirate City from Fort Myers after being traded by Boston following a 31-home run season in Triple-A Pawtucket. Michael Saunders, who bats left, flew in from Denver after following an All-Star 2016 season in Toronto by batting .202 last year with the Phillies and Blue Jays.

"To bring in Bryce with his power and Michael with his experience and potential bounceback, that was more the thought process," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. "We've added a left-handed bat with some potential experience. We've added a right-handed bat with some tremendous raw power. Can we help that player make that adjustment from Triple-A to the big leagues?"

Brentz and Saunders join the Pirates' most prominent position battle, vacated when Starling Marte moved to center to replace Andrew McCutchen. Adam Frazier is the favorite, along with Sean Rodriguez, Daniel Nava and Jordan Luplow. Nava, however, has missed the past two workouts with a "low body" injury.

That prompted Huntington to add Brentz and Saunders, "guys that come in with legitimate opportunity to compete to make our club with upside for more." Huntington said Brentz was "arguably our No. 1 target" before Boston put him on its major-league roster, and that he talked to Saunders before signing Nava.

"We'd had things in the works and the addition of the right-handed power is not impacted by whether Nava was healthy or not," Huntington said. "We did explore Plan B a little bit more aggressively when we got word that Daniel was sore. Hopefully, he's able to come back and we'll have even more options."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me