Pirates sign former All-Star OF Michael Saunders to minor-league deal

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates signed Wednesday another outfielder to a minor-league contract, adding former All-Star Michael Saunders to what is becoming a crowded position battle in left field.

"My goal is to find a job in the big leagues and help a team win," said Saunders, who has played for Seattle, Toronto and Philadelphia. "I just felt like it was the right opportunity for me."

Saunders was an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016, when he had career-highs in doubles (32), home runs (24) and walks (59) in 140 games. However, he is coming off a disappointing season in which he hit .202 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 73 games.

"Obviously, Michael in 2016 played really well and had a tough year last year," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said, "but if he's playing the way he's capable of, he can certainly earn more playing time."

On Tuesday, the Pirates sent cash considerations to the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Bryce Brentz, who hit 31 home runs in Triple-A Pawtucket last season. The Pirates have Brentz, Saunders, Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez, Daniel Nava and Jordan Luplow competing for a spot in left field.

Huntington said he was in talks with Saunders before signing Nava. Huntington didn't hesitate to add him when Nava experienced the "low back discomfort" that has kept him out of workouts the past two days.

