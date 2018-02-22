Pirates' new outfielders took different approaches at plate

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pirates' newest candidates in left field are a pair of power hitters from opposite sides of the plate whose careers went in opposite directions last season.

Bryce Brentz, who bats right, is coming off a 31-home run season last season for the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston's Triple-A affiliate, thanks to a minor adjustment in his plate approach.

Michael Saunders, who bats left, is coming off a season in which he batted .202 after getting pull-happy with the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the 6-foot, 218-pound Brentz, who became a father nine days ago, his arrival at Pirate City on Wednesday capped a whirlwind stretch. A former top-10 prospect for the Red Sox, he hit 127 minor-league home runs over eight seasons but endured an array of injuries.

New #Pirates OF @Bbrentz7 talks about being traded by Boston and his extra-base hit against the Bucs: pic.twitter.com/evaulsDTuL — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) February 21, 2018

While struggling to hit last May, Brentz made a minor adjustment by dropping his leg kick in favor of a toe tap.

"We really didn't have an option. It was do-or-die for me, so I came in and said, 'I want to try this toe tap.' It just kind of synced some things up and got going," Brentz said. "I really didn't try to mess with it too much during the season. We had some landmarks, some goals we wanted to do through it. Other than that, it was more just tap, tap and get ready to see the ball, recognize and go.

"Now, my foot's closer to the ground so I can get to the ground sooner and use that as our foundation. That was really the one thing we did. We didn't change anything with the swing. We just started tapping and it just kind of put things together."

New #Pirates OF @Bbrentz7 talks about the championship belt he received for winning the 2017 Triple-A HR derby: pic.twitter.com/tOw0ADPqDV — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) February 21, 2018

Saunders went in the opposite direction after an All-Star season in 2016 in which he established career-highs in doubles (32), home runs (24) and walks (59) in 140 games with the Toronto Blue Jays. But after signing a one-year, $8-million deal with the Phillies, he batted .202 (44 for 218) with six home runs and 21 RBI in 73 games before being released in late June.

"I felt like my time in Toronto I was utilizing the other way a lot better and trusting the ball to get deep," Saunders said. "I might have got pretty pull happy in Philadelphia. That's kind of what I broke down as, and I was concentrating on keeping my eye sights to left center. I need to get back to working the other side of the field. I think that's where my strengths are. As a hitter, you have to take so many bats in order for you to realize what kind of hitter you are. And I got away from that, and I feel like my strength is going the other way."

Brentz and Saunders were brought to spring training to compete with Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez, Daniel Nava and Jordan Luplow for the opening in left field, created when Starling Marte moved to center to replace Andrew McCutchen. At worst, the Pirates added outfield depth with Brentz and Saunders. At best, they might find a steal.

Either way, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington is hoping that Saunders can rediscover his All-Star form.

"Obviously, Michael in 2016 played really well and had a tough year last year," Huntington said, "but if he's playing the way he's capable of, he can certainly earn more playing time."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.