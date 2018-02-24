Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Gregory Polanco homers, feels 'more together'

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 6:40 p.m.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Parkin Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Michael Feliz delivers against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Parkin Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco watches his solo home run against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Parkin Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte is hit by a pitch during the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall against the Pirates Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the second inning against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer runs down the Yankees' Clint Frazier during the spring training home opener Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Kevin Siegrist talks with pitching coach Ray Searage in the bullpen Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
BRADENTON, Fla. — In the fifth inning of Saturday's exhibition home opener against the New York Yankees, Gregory Polanco got the go-ahead to swing on a 3-0 count.

Dillon Tate threw a pitch right down the middle, and Polanco smacked it over the right-field wall, driving in the only run in the Pirates' 4-1 loss.

"He gave me the green light, so I was ready for it," Polanco said. "I was like, 'Oh, thank you.' "

Polanco said he feels better after spending the offseason working on his core, especially his legs and back.

"My hands and my hips are faster than last year," Polanco said. "I don't want to talk about last year. I tried to get big. I got slow.

"I feel like everything is now more together. I listened, and I learned. I'm still learning."

Hurdle sees power potential in Polanco, who hit 22 home runs in 2016 but dipped to 11 last year, when injuries limited him to 108 games.

"I think he's a guy that's got a swing that will play," Hurdle said. "I think there's power in the bat. … If he's on the field consistently, you'll see more power, I believe."

Feliz strikes out side

Reliever Michael Feliz, acquired from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, made an impressive debut with the Pirates.

Feliz struck out the side, getting Miguel Andujar, Tyler Austin and Clint Frazier swinging.

"It fits the strikeout profile," Hurdle said. "It's his first outing. He showed a live arm. His stuff played a bit."

Hurdle believes Feliz has more to show this spring, adding velocity to his fastball and using his slider as a weapon.

"By no means do I think he's a finished product for spring training. There's more fastball there that will come when he gets stretched out and uses all of his pitches."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

