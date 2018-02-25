Pirates notebook: Tyler Glasnow hits 100 mph in 1st spring start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Jacob Stallings was catching Tyler Glasnow in the bullpen before the Pirates' game against the Detroit Tigers and felt like the right-hander was "throwing pretty hard."

Then Glasnow took the mound and touched three digits on his first pitch, Stallings shot a glance at the scoreboard radar gun.

"First pitch was 100, so I guess I was right," Stallings said. "It felt about 100."

Glasnow got off to a strong start, forcing Leonys Martin and Jose Inglesias into groundouts before striking out Miguel Cabrera looking to end the inning Sunday of an 8-8 tie at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

"That first inning was about as good as I've ever seen him," Stallings said. "He was lights out."

Glasnow allowed a two-run homer to Nicholas Castellanos to start the second, when he had a wild pitch and hit Mikie Mahtook.

Glasnow was 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 13 starts for the Pirates last season but improved his velocity in Triple-A Indianapolis and has worked on speeding up his delivery.

"It felt good," Glasnow said of his two-hit, two-strikeout showing. "I was glad to get that game mentality and the game speed."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said "some good things happened on the mound" for Glasnow and called it "a step in the right direction."

Swinging for the fence

Kevin Kramer has hit for average, but the knock on the second baseman was the same one as the Pirates last year: not enough homers.

The Pirates ranked next-to-last in the majors in home runs (151).

Kramer changed that tune when he hit six home runs in 53 games at Double-A Altoona, so Hurdle took a jab when asked about Kramer's three-run shot in the second.

"No, it's just that you guys keep writing about swinging for power, so we're swinging for homers," Hurdle said.

It counts as a homer

Pirates prospect Alfredo Reyes, who had seven home runs in eight minor-league seasons, beat a tag at the plate for an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning.

Hurdle was asked when he realized that Reyes had a chance to score.

"About halfway to third," Hurdle said. "I didn't think (third base coach Joey) Cora was going to slow him down. He had a good gait. That was a fun play to watch.

"Another homer."

Almost a homer

Outfielder Austin Meadows hit a two-out, bases-loaded triple off the right-center fence to cut an 8-4 deficit to one run in the eighth.

Meadows, the Pirates' first-round pick in 2013, is 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs so far this spring.

"I don't know why we held him," Hurdle joked. "He's swung the bat. The start is three games. "

Schugel leaves game

The Pirates' bullpen suffered a blow when A.J. Schugel faced three batters in the fourth before leaving the game.

The Pirates said Schugel had right shoulder discomfort and was being treated and evaluated.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.