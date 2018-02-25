Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Tyler Glasnow hits 100 mph in 1st spring start

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates second baseman Kevin Kramer is greeted by Jose Osuna and Max Moroff after hitting a three-run homer during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Kevin Kramer is greeted by Jose Osuna and Max Moroff after hitting a three-run homer during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
The Tigers' Mikie Mahtook slides safely into second base ahead of a tag by the Pirates' Kevin Kramer Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Tigers' Mikie Mahtook slides safely into second base ahead of a tag by the Pirates' Kevin Kramer Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle checks on pitcher A.J. Schugel after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle checks on pitcher A.J. Schugel after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings motions to the dugout after pitcher A.J. Schugel was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings motions to the dugout after pitcher A.J. Schugel was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel walks from the field after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel walks from the field after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the second inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the second inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

Updated 2 hours ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — Jacob Stallings was catching Tyler Glasnow in the bullpen before the Pirates' game against the Detroit Tigers and felt like the right-hander was "throwing pretty hard."

Then Glasnow took the mound and touched three digits on his first pitch, Stallings shot a glance at the scoreboard radar gun.

"First pitch was 100, so I guess I was right," Stallings said. "It felt about 100."

Glasnow got off to a strong start, forcing Leonys Martin and Jose Inglesias into groundouts before striking out Miguel Cabrera looking to end the inning Sunday of an 8-8 tie at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

"That first inning was about as good as I've ever seen him," Stallings said. "He was lights out."

Glasnow allowed a two-run homer to Nicholas Castellanos to start the second, when he had a wild pitch and hit Mikie Mahtook.

Glasnow was 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 13 starts for the Pirates last season but improved his velocity in Triple-A Indianapolis and has worked on speeding up his delivery.

"It felt good," Glasnow said of his two-hit, two-strikeout showing. "I was glad to get that game mentality and the game speed."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said "some good things happened on the mound" for Glasnow and called it "a step in the right direction."

Swinging for the fence

Kevin Kramer has hit for average, but the knock on the second baseman was the same one as the Pirates last year: not enough homers.

The Pirates ranked next-to-last in the majors in home runs (151).

Kramer changed that tune when he hit six home runs in 53 games at Double-A Altoona, so Hurdle took a jab when asked about Kramer's three-run shot in the second.

"No, it's just that you guys keep writing about swinging for power, so we're swinging for homers," Hurdle said.

It counts as a homer

Pirates prospect Alfredo Reyes, who had seven home runs in eight minor-league seasons, beat a tag at the plate for an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning.

Hurdle was asked when he realized that Reyes had a chance to score.

"About halfway to third," Hurdle said. "I didn't think (third base coach Joey) Cora was going to slow him down. He had a good gait. That was a fun play to watch.

"Another homer."

Almost a homer

Outfielder Austin Meadows hit a two-out, bases-loaded triple off the right-center fence to cut an 8-4 deficit to one run in the eighth.

Meadows, the Pirates' first-round pick in 2013, is 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs so far this spring.

"I don't know why we held him," Hurdle joked. "He's swung the bat. The start is three games. "

Schugel leaves game

The Pirates' bullpen suffered a blow when A.J. Schugel faced three batters in the fourth before leaving the game.

The Pirates said Schugel had right shoulder discomfort and was being treated and evaluated.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me