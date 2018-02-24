Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Yankees 4, Pirates 1

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer runs down the Yankees' Clint Frazier during the spring training home opener Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the second inning against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall against the Pirates Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Parkin Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte is hit by a pitch during the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Michael Feliz delivers against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran works the crowd along first base line before the start of the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Saturday's result

YANKEES 4, PIRATES 1

Crowning moment: It was a promising start for right-hander Nick Kingham, who allowed two hits and had two strikeouts in two scoreless innings. After Tommy John surgery in 2015, Kingham was 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA last season in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Paying the price: Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier, once the center of trade talks with the Pirates, made a second-inning catch that was both spectacular and scary. Frazier leapt at the warning track to rob catcher Ryan Lavarnway, but when Frazier landed, his head hit the scoreboard wall and made an audible thud. He got up and ran off the field without incident.

Hit parade: Pirates pitchers hit five batters in the 13 innings in their first two games, and the Yankees got a scare when Clay Holmes hit third baseman Brandon Drury on the hand in the third. Minor-league pitcher Sean Keselica, who relieved Holmes in the fourth, surrendered a two-out RBI single to catcher Erik Kratz and then hit right fielder Shane Robinson.

he said it ...

“It felt real good. Nice, warm day. I got loose really easily. Good to get back out there and get some feedback from the hitters, not just live BP.”

— Nick Kingham, Pirates pitcher, on making his first start of spring training.

Sunday's game

at Tigers

1:05 p.m.

Publix Field at Joke Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.

Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow

Tigers starter: RHP Artie Lewicki

