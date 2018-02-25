Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 8, Tigers 8

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
Pirates center fielder Adam Frazier steals second base during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Adam Frazier steals second base during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran leaves the dugout before a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran leaves the dugout before a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel walks from the field after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher A.J. Schugel walks from the field after he was injured during a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Tigers' Mikie Mahtook slides safely into second base ahead of a tag by the Pirates' Kevin Kramer Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Tigers' Mikie Mahtook slides safely into second base ahead of a tag by the Pirates' Kevin Kramer Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle works with his team before a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle works with his team before a game against the Tigers Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts after giving up a home run to the Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts after giving up a home run to the Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 2 hours ago

Sunday's result

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 8

Shooting six in seventh: The Tigers used a two-out, six-run seventh inning that included a throwing error on a pickoff play, an RBI triple and a pair of home runs by Edwin Espinal and Jason Krizan to take an 8-4 lead.

Doubling up: Pirates first baseman Jerrick Suiter crushed a couple doubles, scoring in the seventh on Meadows' triple and driving in the tying run in the ninth.

Monday's game

vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Red Sox starter: RHP Justin Haley

Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova

