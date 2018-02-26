Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Red Sox 13, Pirates 2

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero talks with catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifith inning against the Red Sox Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
MONDAY's result

RED SOX 13, PIRATES 2

Good glove, bad throw: Third baseman David Freese snared a screaming line drive by Sam Travis to start the second. But after his two-out throwing error was followed by Rusney Castillo's two-run homer, Freese stopped by the mound to apologize to starter Ivan Nova.

Center of attention: Starling Marte played the first five innings in center field, going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a run scored on Josh Bell's single to right in the third.

Two-out drama: The Red Sox scored four runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Felipe Rivero was pulled after walking Andrew Benintendi, allowing a Rafael Devers single and a run on Erich Weiss' error at third. Luis Escobar gave up back-to-back homers in the ninth, a three-run shot by Cole Sturgeon and a solo by Chad De La Guerra.

TUESDAY's game

at Atlanta Braves

1:05 p.m.

Champion Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Braves starter: RHP Mike Foltynewicz

Pirates starter: LHP Steve Brault

