Spring training breakdown: Red Sox 13, Pirates 2
Updated 2 hours ago
MONDAY's result
RED SOX 13, PIRATES 2
Good glove, bad throw: Third baseman David Freese snared a screaming line drive by Sam Travis to start the second. But after his two-out throwing error was followed by Rusney Castillo's two-run homer, Freese stopped by the mound to apologize to starter Ivan Nova.
Center of attention: Starling Marte played the first five innings in center field, going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a run scored on Josh Bell's single to right in the third.
Two-out drama: The Red Sox scored four runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Felipe Rivero was pulled after walking Andrew Benintendi, allowing a Rafael Devers single and a run on Erich Weiss' error at third. Luis Escobar gave up back-to-back homers in the ninth, a three-run shot by Cole Sturgeon and a solo by Chad De La Guerra.
TUESDAY's game
at Atlanta Braves
1:05 p.m.
Champion Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Braves starter: RHP Mike Foltynewicz
Pirates starter: LHP Steve Brault