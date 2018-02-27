Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 3, Braves 3

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 7:04 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Braves' Chris Stewart collides with the Pirates' Max Moroff after being thrown out at second base during their game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Braves' Chris Stewart collides with the Pirates' Max Moroff after being thrown out at second base during their game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with umpires Joe West and Laz Diaz during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with umpires Joe West and Laz Diaz during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings gets into second base ahead of the tag by the Braves' Ozzie Albies during their game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings gets into second base ahead of the tag by the Braves' Ozzie Albies during their game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Pirates' Bryce Brentz greets Kevin Kramer at home plate after they scored during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Bryce Brentz greets Kevin Kramer at home plate after they scored during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Home plate umpire Laz Diaz yells at Pirates pitcher Steven Brault between the Braves' Freddie Freeman and catcher Jacob Stallings during the first inning Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Home plate umpire Laz Diaz yells at Pirates pitcher Steven Brault between the Braves' Freddie Freeman and catcher Jacob Stallings during the first inning Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates first baseman Eric Wood doubles during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Eric Wood doubles during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran watches his double during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran watches his double during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran hits a double during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran hits a double during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Braves' Ozzie Albies turns a double play over the Pirates' Kevin Kramer during their game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Braves' Ozzie Albies turns a double play over the Pirates' Kevin Kramer during their game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Tuesday's result

PIRATES 3, braves 3

Giddyup: Pirates second baseman Kevin Kramer set the plate in the fourth inning with a double to the warning track in right-center, advancing Bryce Brentz to third. It was Kramer's second game with an extra-base hit as he homered Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Laying the wood: With Brentz on third and Kramer on second, first baseman Eric Wood hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the left-field fence to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Doubling up: Braves shortstop Charlie Culberson hit a two-RBI double off reliever Jack Leathersich to left to score Kurt Suzuki and Nick Markakis and tie the score 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Wednesday's game

at Boston Red Sox

1:05 p.m.

JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Fla.

Red Sox starter: RHP Hector Velazquez

Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl

