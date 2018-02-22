Pirates acquire All-Star OF Corey Dickerson from Rays

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates pulled a power move for what they called a "quality, left-handed power hitter" who will start in left field by trading for 2017 All-Star Corey Dickerson on Thursday.

Dickerson, 28, batted .282 with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs last season, the third time he's had 24 or more homers.

The Pirates sent relief pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and $1 million to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Dickerson, who will make $5.95 million this season and is arbitration-eligible in 2019.

Tampa Bay is reducing payroll and designated Dickerson for assignment last Saturday to increase trade demand.

"When he became available, we thought that he could be a good fit for us," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. "Obviously, he's done a lot of damage over his career but especially the last two years. He's a talented player who recreated his body the last offseason, was in the best shape of his life a year ago and it showed defensively.

"Obviously, he had a tremendous first half and recognized he had some struggles in the second half. We look forward to finding out how we can help him be closer to the player he was the first half."

Dickerson is not known as a great defender, which could be a problem in PNC Park's cavernous left field, but he lost 25 pounds before last season, and Huntington said scouting reports show he's even leaner this spring.

The Pirates are counting on Dickerson to provide pop in the middle of the lineup with lefty third baseman Colin Moran, who was acquired from Houston in the Gerrit Cole deal, and switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell.

"As long as the hitter can continue to be the type of hitter that he is and doesn't get swayed or influenced and try to do too much and get outside of what his strengths are, it can be a distinct advantage," Huntington said. "But with the additions of Moran and Dickerson, we should be in position to capitalize on that short wall but, at the same time, we want our guys to be good hitters and do damage and use the whole field and not be pitched too easily.

"But left-handed power certainly does play in our ballpark. I can't say we go out of our way to find left-handed power, but we are certainly cognizant of the advantage that left-handed power can have in our park and do try to find it when it's available."

Dickerson is the latest addition to an outfield looking to replace five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants last month.

Dickerson's arrival should intensify the position battle for the fourth outfield spot. The Pirates signed Daniel Nava before the start of spring training, traded with the Boston Red Sox for Bryce Brentz on Tuesday and signed Michael Saunders on Wednesday to compete with Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez and Jordan Luplow.

"This gives us another layer of depth, another layer of quality to protect our major-league club, in case of injury," Huntington said. "It was a tough decision, to drop someone in over Adam Frazier or Jordan Luplow or Sean Rodriguez. For the most part, they will continue to play in important roles."

The Pirates appear set with Francisco Cervelli at catcher, Josh Bell at first base, Josh Harrison at second, Jordy Mercer at short, newly acquired Moran at third and Dickerson joining Marte and Gregory Polanco in the outfield.

Huntington said the Pirates now have one of the stronger benches they have had under manager Clint Hurdle, with infielders/outfielders Frazier and Rodriguez, first/third baseman David Freese and backup catcher Elias Diaz, with Brentz, Luplow, Nava, Jose Osuna and Saunders fighting for a spot on the 25-man roster.

Trading Hudson, who was 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 612⁄3 innings and will make $5.5 million, opens a spot in the bullpen.

Felipe Rivero is set as the closer, George Kontos is the likely setup man, with acquisitions Kyle Crick and Michael Feliz serving in middle relief and starters Steven Brault and Tyler Glasnow possibilities in long relief.

That leaves A.J. Schugel, who is out of options, Rule 5 pick Jordan Milbrath and lefty Josh Smoker fighting for one spot.

"We've created a nice quality of arms, a quantity of quality arms and felt like we were dealing from an area of strength," Huntington said. "The bullpen is the most volatile and most challenging part of a club to build, but we do feel like we have a number of arms we do feel like could pitch at the major-league level effectively and could pitch in meaningful roles."

Huntington, however, resisted an opportunity to say that the moves were made to draw back a fan base disillusioned after the Pirates followed a 98-win season in 2015 with 78- and 75-win campaigns and then traded Cole and McCutchen last month.

"The move for us was to add quality to our major-league club," Huntington said. "We felt like it made all the sense in the world for us. We feel like it made us a better club, a deeper club. That's our focus. Our belief is that as we win games and as we play games the right way that we'll draw our fans back out because they want to cheer a winner, and we work very hard every day to bring them another winner and to get deeper in the postseason than we did the first three times we got there."

