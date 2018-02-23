Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Tyler Eppler excited to get first start of spring training

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Eppler throws in the bullpen at Pirate City during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – Tyler Eppler didn't think much of it when he got word from Ray Searage to throw a session and take the next day off until what the Pirates pitching coach nonchalantly said next.

"He started to walk away and goes, 'Oh, by the way, you're starting on Friday,'" Eppler said. "It was kind of a cool moment the way he did it, just a no-big-deal to him."

The Pirates play their first game Friday, against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, so that means Eppler earned the first start of spring training. The right-hander is schedule to throw two innings, on a 35-pitch count.

"It's an opening day for me, so that's how I'm going to view it," said Eppler, who will be followed by Alex McRae, Casey Sadler, Tyler Jones, John Stilson, Yeudy Garcia, Damien Magnifico and Brett McKinney. "I'm going out there working on stuff but I'm also going out there to get guys out and compete and help my team win and also prove what I've got. It'll be exciting."

Right-handed Tyler Epplerwill start the #Pirates spring training opener Friday v. Tampa Rays, throwing two innings on a 35-pitch count.

— Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) February 22, 2018

That moment that you realize Spring Training games start tomorrow. Let's get it! #SpringTraining2018 #bucs pic.twitter.com/mqRBzHDOXk

— Tyler Eppler(@TylerEppler36) February 23, 2018

The 6-foot- 5, 230-pounder, a sixth-round pick in 2014 out of Sam Houston State, was 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 21 starts and 0-2 with a 5.51 ERA in six relief appearances last season in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Eppler spent his offseason refining his off-speed pitches and working on mixing his pitches, saying he got caught trying to throw strikes instead of quality strikes and quality balls.

"I was known as a guy who's going to throw a lot of strikes," Eppler said. "Guys were getting in there and hacking away, so it's something I've got to change and adjust to so hitters have to adjust to me. That's my main thing right now, not just trying to throw strikes but having that command instead of the control."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Eppler being on an accelerated throwing progression this winter helped him build up enough pitches so that he could throw two innings, and he's hoping the start helps build Eppler's confidence, too.

"I think it's a big deal because he's getting the ball. I don't think it's because it's the first game of spring. He's ready to pitch. … It's a guy that we do want to see."

Eppler could be ticketed for another season in Indianapolis, but he's hoping to prove to the Pirates that he's ready for this big-league moment.

"I hope it is, but I try not to read into it too much," Eppler said. "I'm still just trying to get out there and show what I can do and what I worked on this off-season, just proving to them that I belong in the big leagues."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

