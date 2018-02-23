Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Josh Harrison calls Pirates' trade for Dickerson a 'nice, solid pickup'

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Pirates second baseman talks with first baseman Josh Bell during practice Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman talks with first baseman Josh Bell during practice Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell wears a Stoneman Douglas High School cap to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting during warm-ups Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, before the spring training Grapefruit League opener against the Rays in Port Charlotte.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell wears a Stoneman Douglas High School cap to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting during warm-ups Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, before the spring training Grapefruit League opener against the Rays in Port Charlotte.
Pirates second baseman talks with first baseman Josh Bell during practice Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman talks with first baseman Josh Bell during practice Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 12 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – The trade for outfield slugger Corey Dickerson put some pop in the Pirates' lineup and a bit of a buzz in their clubhouse Friday morning at LECOM Park.

The Pirates on Thursday dealt relief pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor-league infielder Tristan Gray and $1 million to the Tampa Bay Rays for Dickerson, a 2017 All-Star who hit 27 home runs last season.

Second baseman Josh Harrison, who was critical of the club's direction after the Pirates traded Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco last month, called the deal for Dickerson it a "nice, solid pickup."

"I'm definitely familiar with him from his time with the Rockies, seeing the BP display that he put on at Coors Field," Harrison said. "Even last year, we played against the (AL) East, played against Tampa and you see what he can bring to the table, a left-handed bat and an All-Star last year so I think that speaks for itself."

Josh Bell echoed those sentiments, noting that the Pirates not only addressed the starting spot in left field but added outfield depth

"I was definitely excited," Bell said. "Tough to lose Huddy, but at the same time I'm excited to have Corey. He's a guy who's going to be fun to have in the lineup, wherever he fits. He's one of those guys who can pump to all fields. Any time you add an All-Star, it's definitely special."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me