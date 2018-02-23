Josh Harrison calls Pirates' trade for Dickerson a 'nice, solid pickup'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. – The trade for outfield slugger Corey Dickerson put some pop in the Pirates' lineup and a bit of a buzz in their clubhouse Friday morning at LECOM Park.

The Pirates on Thursday dealt relief pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor-league infielder Tristan Gray and $1 million to the Tampa Bay Rays for Dickerson, a 2017 All-Star who hit 27 home runs last season.

Go be an All Star again @MCoreyDickerson . — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) February 18, 2018

Second baseman Josh Harrison, who was critical of the club's direction after the Pirates traded Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco last month, called the deal for Dickerson it a "nice, solid pickup."

"I'm definitely familiar with him from his time with the Rockies, seeing the BP display that he put on at Coors Field," Harrison said. "Even last year, we played against the (AL) East, played against Tampa and you see what he can bring to the table, a left-handed bat and an All-Star last year so I think that speaks for itself."

Josh Bell echoed those sentiments, noting that the Pirates not only addressed the starting spot in left field but added outfield depth

"I was definitely excited," Bell said. "Tough to lose Huddy, but at the same time I'm excited to have Corey. He's a guy who's going to be fun to have in the lineup, wherever he fits. He's one of those guys who can pump to all fields. Any time you add an All-Star, it's definitely special."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.