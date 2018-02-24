Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Austin Meadows happy to be healthy after shining in Pirates' opener

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
Pirates designated hitter Austin Meadows doubles during the sixth inning of the Grapefruit League opener against the Rays Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Charlotte Sports Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Rays second baseman Daniel Robertson turns a double play over the Pirates' Austin Meadows during the Grapefruit League opener Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Charlotte Sports Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review


Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review


Updated 18 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – After starring in the Pirates' spring training opener, Austin Meadows was happier about his body than he was his batting line.

That was the most encouraging sign for the Pirates on day when Meadows served as designated hitter and went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs in a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.

Meadows doubled to right-center in the second to score Todd Cunningham, drew a walk in the fourth, singled to left to score Kevin Kramer in the sixth and doubled to left in the ninth before being doubled up at second base on a Kevin Newman pop fly to end the game.

"Austin had a nice day," Hurdle said. "It was good for him: Three barrels, drove in some runs, swung the bat well. Yeah, he looked good."

Meadows, the 2013 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), was more concerned with his health after missing much of the past two seasons with injuries that stalled both his progress and promotion to the majors.

"Overall, my body felt good," Meadows said. "That's been the issue in the past, obviously with the struggles to stay on the field. First things first, my body felt good out there. I felt healthy. I felt like I was seeing the ball pretty well out there. Things happened and it was a good first day."

After batting .307 in 121 games in Bradenton in 2015, Meadows was ranked by Baseball America as the Pirates' No. 2 prospect. But he missed the beginning of the face after he was hit in the face by a ball and suffered an orbital bone fracture. He had a record 24-game hitting streak in Double-A Altoona and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis but was sidelined two weeks later by a hamstring injury.

Meadows entered last season as the Pirates' top prospect but once again endured hamstring problems, as well as an oblique strain, and batted .250 with four home runs and 36 RBIs in 72 games for Indy.

"Freak things just happened," Meadows said. "Whether it's a hamstring pull or something crazy, things are going to happen in this game. But it's just my ability to try to learn from them and bounce back as quick as I can. That's all I can control. I think we're going in a good direction right now."

That's why the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Meadows spent the offseason training in Atlanta with Joel Seedman and learning weight lifting techniques and functional assessments, methods he hopes help keep him healthy.

"Just more paying attention to your body and how it responds and how you're doing certain lifts and technique," Meadows said. "That was kind of the biggest thing I took away. It's huge. Obviously, in-season is a little bit different than the offseason but you take what you learned in the offseason … and apply them during the season to maintain and stay in shape."

Once considered the heir apparent to Andrew McCutchen in center field, Meadows started the spring in left field and could be a candidate to move around the outfield. The Pirates would like to see him play a full season in Indianapolis before promoting him to the majors.

"I played left field in high school. I've played right field and center field, so I'm really comfortable with wherever I'm at," Meadows said. "Wherever I'm needed, I'm going to be there and be available. Just having that experience in high school helped me with my comfort level. I think things are going to go well."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

