Pirates add to bullpen by signing LHP Kevin Siegrist

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates signed left-handed relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist to a minor-league contract Saturday and invited him to their big-league spring training camp.

Siegrist, 28, had four successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, serving as the setup man to closer Trevor Rosenthal. Siegrist pitched for Philadelphia last season, where he was 1-1, with a 4.81 ERA and one save in 46 appearances. He spent time on the disabled list twice for left forearm tendinitis and once for a back issue but declared himself healthy.

"Everything feels really good," Siegrist said Saturday morning, before the Pirates' home opener at LECOM Park. "I had a really good offseason and I plan to carry it over to the spring."

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has a career record of 18-10, with a 3.04 ERA and was especially effective against the Pirates (.185/.286/.293), who add another lefty to a bullpen competition with Jack Leathersick, Josh Smoker and possibly Steven Brault.

"We've seen this guy, when he's healthy, pitch extremely well in a number of different situations," Clint Hurdle said of Siegrist. "That's a live fastball, and there's other weapons to go along with it."

Said Siegrist: "I just think it's a good opportunity, just to make the team out of camp. I think I bring some experience to the bullpen. I've been in almost every situation that you can ask for. I'm hoping to bring some of that here and fill some spots."

A 41st-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008, Siegrist will wear No. 41.

