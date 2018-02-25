A view from the Pirates' diamond with Trib photojournalist Christopher Horner
Updated 12 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. — Week two: Time stands still at Pirate City as the team has its first full squad workout and the players take time out for photo day. Follow along as longtime Trib sports photojournalist Christopher Horner looks back with the week in pictures and observations from Bradenton.
Sunday: JHay arrives
#Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is filmed for The Show after arriving at Pirate City for spring training this morning in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/VpTDmPJVsT— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 18, 2018
The hazards of conducting an interview during batting practice behind the left field fence at Pirate City in Bradenton #homerun #headsup pic.twitter.com/syQAGyylwl- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 19, 2018
Monday: Nutting visits the team
#Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with Josh Bell, Josh Harrison and Colin Moran this morning during the first full squad workout at Pirate City. pic.twitter.com/WBCWodbOVq- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 19, 2018
Scenes from the first full squad workout of 2018 #Pirates spring training today at Pirate City. pic.twitter.com/nR46zMAsiq- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 19, 2018
Tuesday: A legend in the midst
Scenes from #Pirates spring training today at Pirate City, another Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/x6Yg4a0zVt— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 20, 2018
Wednesday: Smile, it's photo day
Thursday: Sliding out of Pirate City
Sliding out of Pirate City. Games begin tomorrow. #Pirates #SpringTraining2018 pic.twitter.com/bcLl9KaDn3- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 22, 2018
Friday: Grapefruit League opener
#Pirates first baseman @JBell_19 wears a Stoneman Douglas High School cap to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting during warm-ups today before the spring training Grapefruit League opener against the #Rays . #MLB pic.twitter.com/HDamsZiZIM- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 23, 2018
Saturday: Spring training home opener
#Yankees left fielder @clintfrazier makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall during the second inning against the #Pirates today in Bradenton, Fla. pic.twitter.com/i1NhFQRDJt- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 24, 2018
#Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees in the spring training homer opener today in Bradenton. pic.twitter.com/1b0JA0V8ob- Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) February 24, 2018