Pirates

A view from the Pirates' diamond with Trib photojournalist Christopher Horner

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte takes the field at the start of the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco avoids a collision with center fielder Starling Marte during pop-up drills at the first full squad workout of spring training Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte is hit by a pitch during the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Week two: Time stands still at Pirate City as the team has its first full squad workout and the players take time out for photo day. Follow along as longtime Trib sports photojournalist Christopher Horner looks back with the week in pictures and observations from Bradenton.


Sunday: JHay arrives


Monday: Nutting visits the team


Tuesday: A legend in the midst

Maz. #pittsburgh #pirates #baseball #springtraining

A post shared by Christopher Horner (@hornerfoto1) on


Wednesday: Smile, it's photo day

Nightmare. #pittsburgh #pirates #baseball #springtraining #photoday

A post shared by Christopher Horner (@hornerfoto1) on


Thursday: Sliding out of Pirate City


Friday: Grapefruit League opener


Saturday: Spring training home opener

Plunk. #pittsburgh #pirates #baseball #springtraining

A post shared by Christopher Horner (@hornerfoto1) on

