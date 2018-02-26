A 'good' outing just perfect for Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow

LAKELAND, Fla. – Tyler Glasnow talked about being tall and athletic on the mound as the perfect way for him to pitch, but the Pirates right-hander knows that being a perfectionist is part of his problem.

To watch Glasnow throw bullpen sessions and live batting practice is to see a pitcher whose body language seems never satisfied.

"I'll allow myself to get more critical and figure out what I need to work on," Glasnow said. "I think in BPs and bullpens, I'm definitely hard on myself. If I'm trying to work on something, I want to do it well and I'm kind of a perfectionist.

"When you get into a game, you can't think about that."

To watch Glasnow pitch the first two innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday left everyone at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium thinking that they were seeing something special.

Glasnow touched 100 mph on his fastball a few times in the first inning, striking out Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera looking to end it. What was just as impressive was how Glasnow reacted to a second inning in which he allowed two extra-base hits, including a two-run homer, threw a wild pitch and hit a batter to put runners on second and third with one out.

"Maybe a couple years ago or even last year, he wouldn't have been happy with that outing," Pirates catcher Kevin Stallings said. "But when we were talking in the dugout, he felt good about it. Yeah, he missed on a couple of pitches but he made some really, really good pitches and faced some really, really good hitters.

"It was his first outing of the spring but he seemed happy with it. If he can build on that, that was about as good as I've ever seen him."

For Glasnow, coloring outside the lines can be an issue. He won a spot in the starting rotation but went 2-7, with a 7.69 ERA in 13 starts last season before being sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis. Too often, Glasnow dwelled on the negatives and allowed it to spoil his game.

Glasnow focused on his arm action, working quickly instead of so deliberately and minimizing the movement. He was 9-2 with a 1.93 ERA in Indianapolis last season, his second consecutive season of dominating Triple-A hitters, before being recalled in September.

"How I felt in Triple-A," Glasnow said, "that mentality and that speed, I wanted to maintain that and carry it forward."

To do so, Glasnow adopted a reliever's inning-by-inning approach, taking the game three outs at a time instead of worrying about all 27.

"It can pay off for any pitcher that can buy into that mindset," Hurdle said. "Some guys have a different mindset. For him right now, that definitely could be something that could play well for him."

So far, Glasnow hasn't just improved his performance on the mound but also his mentality off it, where it's as much about his actions as reactions. Because of that, he was able to enjoy a strong start even if it was followed by some struggles.

"That just comes with time," Glasnow said. "Second inning wasn't as good but for what I've been working on it did translate. Being the first outing, it's good with me."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.