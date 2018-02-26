Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Corey Dickerson ready to 'turn the page' with the Pirates

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
New Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson talks to the media on Monday, Feb, 26, 2018 in Bradenton, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson rounds the bases on his home run against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
BRADENTON, Fla. – When the Tampa Bay Rays called to inform Corey Dickerson on Feb. 17 to share that they were designating him for assignment, the All-Star outfielder misunderstood.

"I thought I was getting traded because he called me and said he was acquiring C.J. Cron," Dickerson said. "I was like, 'Man, I don't fit with the Angels.' Then he dropped that on me. It was kind of like I didn't have any feelings. I wasn't broken down yet or upset because I was like, I'm dreaming. This isn't possible. But it happened."

Dickerson was sore about the Rays reducing payroll and embarrassed that he was its latest victim, all while his wife, Beth Anne, was preparing to deliver their second child. Dickerson was at the hospital last Thursday when he learned that the Pirates had traded for him, just hours before his son, Miller, was born at 5:58 p.m.

After a whirlwind weekend, Dickerson reported to the Pirates on Monday morning and spoke with the media about the trade that sent reliever Daniel Hudson, minor-league infielder Tristan Gray and $1 million to Tampa. Dickerson makes $5.95 million this season.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Dickerson will start in left field, filling the void left by the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants last month. Dickerson batted .282, with a career-high 27 home runs and 62 RBI last season while splitting time between left field and designated hitter. He's a left-handed power bat who has hit 24 or more homers in three of his five MLB seasons.

"Whenever it finally happened, I was just excited," Dickerson said. "I'm the kind of person (who asks), what's next? I turn the page really quickly. All I'm worried about is competing. I'm a very competitive person. I always try to turn the page quickly."

Dickerson said it was "hard to stomach" his departure from Tampa Bay but that he's looking forward to playing for the Pirates and showing what he can do in left field.

"At the time, I was caught off guard, didn't really know what to think because when you put up the numbers, you perform, you worked your whole life to get to where you are and for that to happen that way, it was disappointing," Dickerson said. "It feels disrespectful for whenever you perform and do your job and you feel like you helped the team. To be done in that way, it hurt. But I'm ready to turn the page. I know what I can do. I'm not going to try to be anybody else. I'm just going to try to play my game and help this organization win."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

