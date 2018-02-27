Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Steven Brault apologizes for showing up umpire Laz Diaz

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault throws during a game against the Braves Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 15 hours ago

ORLANDO — Steven Brault believes his competitive fire helps him as a pitcher, as the Pirates left-hander doesn't have overpowering stuff but is willing to battle.

Brault, however, is willing to admit when it takes him too far.

After throwing the first two innings against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Champions Stadium, Brault apologized for his exchange arguing a first-inning call with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.

"I made a mistake, yelling at an umpire, showing him up — which was bad," Brault said. "It's the first time I've ever been yelled at by two umpires at the same time, and I deserved it because you can't do that kind of stuff. Kind of a little immaturity learning moment, but I get very competitive."

Brault didn't want to use that as an excuse and wanted to put it behind him so he could focus on an otherwise solid performance: He pitched two shutout innings, allowing only a walk to Ozzie Albies in the first and getting Nick Markasis looking on a strikeout in second.

"They're grown-ups, I'm a grown-up and we're going to make mistakes and then we're going to move on," Brault said. "I made a mistake, and I'll own up to it. It won't happen again."

Photo worthy

Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier got to see family before the game, as his mother, Danielle, and grandparents, Warren and Margaret Adams, made the trip to see the Georgia native play against the Braves.

Tribune-Review photographer Christopher Horner captured a special scene when Frazier got a hug from his grandfather, a shot Frazier saw on Instagram before the game started and one he cherishes.

"To have my grandparents come down here, they don't get to watch me a lot so it's good for them," Frazier said. "Usually, once or twice during the spring they make a trip when we're playing close by. It's awesome, especially when Chris gets pictures like that. I saw it right before the game. It's one of those you look at and say, 'Man, that's pretty good.' "

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

