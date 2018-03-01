MLBPA chief questions integrity of teams such as Pirates stripping payroll

BRADENTON, Fla. — MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Thursday questioned the competitive integrity of teams tearing down payroll despite receiving revenue-sharing dollars.

Clark said the MLBPA's grievance filed against four teams, including the Pirates, for failing to comply with rules on how to spend their revenue-sharing money wasn't intended to force a salary floor but rather hold teams accountable for their actions.

"We're simply suggesting that there is value in a CBA that's grounded in the fundamentals tied to competition and competitive integrity on the field," Clark said in an interview with reporters after meeting with Pirates players at LECOM Park. "The entire CBA has been negotiated with the assumption that all 30 teams are going to look to compete. …

"We acknowledge that there are different teams in different places. But what we are acknowledging is that there are provisions in the CBA focused and committed on providing support to teams such that they're able to compete year in and year out. And such that — what's that phrase you always hear this time of year? — that hope springs eternal for everyone."

The grievance came just a month after the Pirates drew league-wide attention by trading their two best players, five-time All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, in separate moves that took their combined $21.5 million in salaries off payroll this season.

The other teams involved in the MLBPA grievance are the Miami Marlins, Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays and Pirates are among the first five teams Clark has visited in his league-wide tour of Florida and Arizona spring training sites.

Pirates veterans have been outspoken this spring in questioning the direction of the club and its desire to demand a winner. Super-utility player Sean Rodriguez said the players "stand behind" what the MLBPA is saying and doing with the grievance.

"They've always been concerned, as are we, where the competitive integrity lies," Rodriguez said. "I'll say it from my own words: We're putting our blood, sweat and legitimately tears and even family time out there on the field. One, yeah, we do absolutely love this game. Two, people come to watch that. …

"We feel like pouring that much into it, and sometimes it feels like you're pouring all your blood, sweat and tears into the pockets of some others – we get you've obviously invested a lot and want to make out on top – but we're basically saying, 'Hey, there's enough to go around for everybody.'"

The Players Association, however, agreed to a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement in December 2016, so Clark said a work stoppage is not a consideration at the moment. Clark took exception when asked if the grievance was simply posturing, a move made to gain attention amid a historically slow free-agent market this offseason.

"Allow teams to take advantage of the free agent market and the language inherent in this CBA and CBAs past? Allow them to take advantage of it in a way that calls into (question) the integrity of the entire system? Yeah, we hadn't necessarily anticipated that, to the extent that it's playing out and the fashion that it is," Clark said. "We're 15 months in, but we're going to have to address moving forward, assuming that what we're seeing is the norm and not the exception."

Pirates president Frank Coonelly called the grievance "patently baseless" in a statement released by the club on Tuesday: "It is regrettable and that the MLBPA would react to a free-agent market that is apparently not to its liking by filing a frivolous grievance against a Club that has continued to invest heavily in all areas of its Baseball Operations notwithstanding steadily diminishing revenue sharing receipts."

Clark also took issue with the idea that the Pirates and the other teams in the grievance are following a blueprint set by teams like the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers of stripping payroll and suffering through losing seasons in hopes of building a contender.

"It's interesting how often that road map is offered as the definitive way," Clark said. "What I mean by that is, I will acknowledge that there are teams that go through difficult stretches and come out of the other side. They all don't, but they come out of the other side. There are teams that tear down in order to put themselves in that conversation. That's a little different than a team that may be struggling along. In other words, we're happy to see Milwaukee functioning in the fashion that they are, where they recognize the opportunity that presents itself and are taking advantage of the dynamics that exist within the CBA to further advance their goal of winning and/or being the last team standing in that regard.

"But to simply point to the Cubs or to point to Houston as the template where, they weren't tearing down rosters in order to jumpstart a proverbial engine. They simply went through some difficult stretches. They ended up having some draft picks, they made some trades, then they brought in free agents and veterans that complemented those that were there and had some success. [We] have a respect and appreciation for that, but that's not what we're seeing in all the areas that folks keep pointing to."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.