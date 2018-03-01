Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Defense shines in spring training victory

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham throws a pick-off attempt to first base during a game against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham throws a pick-off attempt to first base during a game against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the second inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the second inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the third inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the third inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow hugs the Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe next to Trvor Williams before their game Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow hugs the Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe next to Trvor Williams before their game Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco hugs the Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe before their game Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco hugs the Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe before their game Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer tags out the Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson during the first inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer tags out the Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson during the first inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez watches his home run against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez watches his home run against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez celebrates his home run against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez celebrates his home run against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 3 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Clint Hurdle believes the Pirates have to be unpredictable defensively this season.

Pitcher Nick Kingham would have needed a crystal ball to predict the plays the Pirates made in a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at LECOM Park.

The first inning ended with a bang-bang play, as Kingham struck out Justin Smoak and Francisco Cervelli threw out Curtis Granderson at second.

Kingham picked off Kevin Pillar at first base in the second, and Cervelli almost pulled off a backdoor play at first base, after Devon Travis drew a walk in the third.

No wonder Kingham was alert and attentive to Toronto's baserunners.

"I felt like I needed to," said Kingham, who allowed a run, three hits and two walks in three innings.

"I had a lot of action, a lot of traffic out there. It was pretty cool. You get a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out, a backdoor attempt, a pickoff – things you see rarely at all in a season, let alone in one game."

The Pirates turned three double plays, including one unassisted by first baseman David Freese in the third inning, and a pickoff but also committed an error on a pickoff attempt by reliever Michael Feliz.

Kingham paid particular attention to Pillar.

"I figured I would just go over there because I know he's fast," Kingham said. "I wanted him to know that I knew he was there. I was happy that he got out."

Veteran move

After fouling off several pitches outside the strike zone, Granderson ended the third inning by lining out to right field. On his way back to the dugout, Granderson apologized to Kingham for the extended at bat.

"He didn't give in. I made some good pitches. He swung at some balls to keep fighting. It could have ended earlier with a walk but he kept fighting, kept battling," Kingham said. "At the very end, he lines out to right field. I'm crossing over to him and he goes, 'I'm sorry. I didn't mean it. My bad. Way to keep fighting.' It was really cool."

Breaking in the new guys

Hurdle was asked if he had an ETA on getting the Pirates' newest additions, outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Kevin Siegrist, involved in games any time soon.

"This spring?" Hurdle said to the reporter, who nodded his head.

"That's my answer," Hurdle said. "This spring."

Hurdle said the challenge with Dickerson is getting him back in the groove after being "unplugged for awhile." Dickerson has taken live batting practice twice and has another session scheduled for Friday.

Siegrist threw another bullpen session and Hurdle said he will throw another live batting practice before pitching in a game.

One for the win column

The victory was the first of the spring for the Pirates, who had four losses and two ties through the first six games.

"Nobody likes to keep going home, especially when your kids ask, 'How did we do today?' Well, we lost. We lost," Hurdle said. "Then you start getting the stinky eyeball from your daughter and you figure, you know what? We need a win. Ties don't work at home."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me