Pirates notebook: Defense shines in spring training victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Clint Hurdle believes the Pirates have to be unpredictable defensively this season.

Pitcher Nick Kingham would have needed a crystal ball to predict the plays the Pirates made in a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at LECOM Park.

The first inning ended with a bang-bang play, as Kingham struck out Justin Smoak and Francisco Cervelli threw out Curtis Granderson at second.

Kingham picked off Kevin Pillar at first base in the second, and Cervelli almost pulled off a backdoor play at first base, after Devon Travis drew a walk in the third.

No wonder Kingham was alert and attentive to Toronto's baserunners.

"I felt like I needed to," said Kingham, who allowed a run, three hits and two walks in three innings.

"I had a lot of action, a lot of traffic out there. It was pretty cool. You get a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out, a backdoor attempt, a pickoff – things you see rarely at all in a season, let alone in one game."

The Pirates turned three double plays, including one unassisted by first baseman David Freese in the third inning, and a pickoff but also committed an error on a pickoff attempt by reliever Michael Feliz.

Kingham paid particular attention to Pillar.

"I figured I would just go over there because I know he's fast," Kingham said. "I wanted him to know that I knew he was there. I was happy that he got out."

Veteran move

After fouling off several pitches outside the strike zone, Granderson ended the third inning by lining out to right field. On his way back to the dugout, Granderson apologized to Kingham for the extended at bat.

"He didn't give in. I made some good pitches. He swung at some balls to keep fighting. It could have ended earlier with a walk but he kept fighting, kept battling," Kingham said. "At the very end, he lines out to right field. I'm crossing over to him and he goes, 'I'm sorry. I didn't mean it. My bad. Way to keep fighting.' It was really cool."

Breaking in the new guys

Hurdle was asked if he had an ETA on getting the Pirates' newest additions, outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Kevin Siegrist, involved in games any time soon.

"This spring?" Hurdle said to the reporter, who nodded his head.

"That's my answer," Hurdle said. "This spring."

Hurdle said the challenge with Dickerson is getting him back in the groove after being "unplugged for awhile." Dickerson has taken live batting practice twice and has another session scheduled for Friday.

Siegrist threw another bullpen session and Hurdle said he will throw another live batting practice before pitching in a game.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle's message to his daughter after his team's first win of the spring today in Bradenton: 'Raise the Jolly Roger Maddie, how do you like that?' @TribSports @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/Tr0UJU4NMs — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) March 1, 2018

One for the win column

The victory was the first of the spring for the Pirates, who had four losses and two ties through the first six games.

"Nobody likes to keep going home, especially when your kids ask, 'How did we do today?' Well, we lost. We lost," Hurdle said. "Then you start getting the stinky eyeball from your daughter and you figure, you know what? We need a win. Ties don't work at home."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.