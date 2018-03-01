Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 4, Blue Jays 1

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer tags out the Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson during the first inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow hugs the Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe next to Trvor Williams before their game Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar can't catch a ball hit by the Pirates' Elias Diaz in front of left fielder Steve Pearce Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. Umpires ruled the play an out.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the third inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the third inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Rivero delivers against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco hugs the Blue Jays' Gift Ngoepe before their game Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham throws a pick-off attempt to first base during a game against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson talks with Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham after an extended at-bat during the second inning Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez watches his home run against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez celebrates his home run against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Thursday, March 1, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Thursday's result

PIRATES 4, BLUE JAYS 1

Playing tag: David Freese, who started at first base, had an unassisted double play when he caught a line drive by Roemon Fields and then tagged out Gift Ngoepe.

From Bucs to Blue Jays: Ngoepe, traded to Toronto this past offseason, was one of three former Pirates who started for the Blue Jays. Left-hander J.A. Happ was on the mound, and Steve Pearce was in left field. Pearce doubled in his first at-bat and scored on Kevin Pillar's single. Ngoepe singled in the third. Happ allowed a Sean Rodriguez solo homer but struck out three in two innings.

Austin powers: Outfielder Austin Meadows had a walk, a single, a pair of doubles and a triple in his first three games, and he hit a two-run homer for a 4-1 lead in the seventh.

Friday's game

at Orioles

1:05 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.

Orioles starter: RHP Dylan Bundy

Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow

