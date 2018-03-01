Spring training breakdown: Pirates 4, Blue Jays 1
Updated 3 hours ago
Thursday's result
PIRATES 4, BLUE JAYS 1
Playing tag: David Freese, who started at first base, had an unassisted double play when he caught a line drive by Roemon Fields and then tagged out Gift Ngoepe.
The Gift of friendship. #Pirates pic.twitter.com/Ga5XNo5phS— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) March 1, 2018
From Bucs to Blue Jays: Ngoepe, traded to Toronto this past offseason, was one of three former Pirates who started for the Blue Jays. Left-hander J.A. Happ was on the mound, and Steve Pearce was in left field. Pearce doubled in his first at-bat and scored on Kevin Pillar's single. Ngoepe singled in the third. Happ allowed a Sean Rodriguez solo homer but struck out three in two innings.
#Pirates CF (today) Sean Rodriguez takes Blue Jays starter (and former Bucco) J.A. Happ deep to deck below the LECOM Park scoreboard for his second HR of spring. Rodriguez also hit a solo shot against the Red Sox on Monday.— Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) March 1, 2018
It's 'Get a Hit Against Your Former Team/mate Day' here at LECOM Park. Steve Pearce doubled and Gift Ngoepe singled for Blue Jays and Sean Rodriguez homered off J.A. Happ for the #Pirates .— Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) March 1, 2018
Austin powers: Outfielder Austin Meadows had a walk, a single, a pair of doubles and a triple in his first three games, and he hit a two-run homer for a 4-1 lead in the seventh.
Friday's game
at Orioles
1:05 p.m.
Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
Orioles starter: RHP Dylan Bundy
Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow