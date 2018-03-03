Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 4, Phillies 3

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Pirates pitcher George Kontos delivers during the fourth inning against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher George Kontos delivers during the fourth inning against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates' Jose Osuna watches his home run during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jose Osuna watches his home run during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova throws during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova throws during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson fields a ball during the fifth inning against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson fields a ball during the fifth inning against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams spends some time with Easton Borman, 2, and Joey Holmes, 5, both of Plum, before a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams spends some time with Easton Borman, 2, and Joey Holmes, 5, both of Plum, before a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates' Jose Osuna celebrates his home run during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jose Osuna celebrates his home run during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates' Elias Diaz reacts after being hit by a pitch during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Elias Diaz reacts after being hit by a pitch during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates center fielder Sean Rodriguez scores on a wild pitch past Phillies pitcher Franklyn Kilome during a spring training game Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Sean Rodriguez scores on a wild pitch past Phillies pitcher Franklyn Kilome during a spring training game Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 4 hours ago

Saturday's result

Pirates 4, Phillies 3

Going deep: Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp hit a home run off starter Ivan Nova with a line drive to right field for a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

One-two-three: Reliever George Kontos was effective in striking out Aaron Altherr and Pedro Florimon, then getting Dylan Cozens to pop out to left to end the fourth inning.

Seventh-inning special: Jose Osuna tagged Jesmuel Valentin out at third after the Phillies second baseman tried to stretch an RBI double in the top of the seventh. In the bottom half of the inning, Osuna hit a two-out, two-run homer.

Sunday's game

at Twins

1:05 p.m.

Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Fla.

Twins starter RHP Jose Berrios

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me