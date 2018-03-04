Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 9, Twins 3

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 6:49 p.m.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco makes a lunging catch on a ball hit by the Twins' Miguel Sano Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run homer during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon singles during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Todd Cunningham scores on a wild pitch past Twins pitcher John Curtiss Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz hits a three-run homer during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Todd Cunningham scores on a wild pitch past Twins pitcher John Curtiss Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon hands a ball to a young fan before starting a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle removes pitcher Jameson Taillon from a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Sunday's result

Pirates 9, Twins 3

Snapping a slow start: Second baseman Josh Harrison got his first two hits of the spring after an 0-for-9 start, batting second and getting a double off the right-field wall in the first inning.

Breaking out: Outfielder Todd Cunningham entered the game as a pinch runner and got his first hits of the spring, going 2 for 2 with an RBI double, a stolen base and two runs in the final four innings.

Mowing 'em down: Pitchers Steven Brault, Tyler Eppler and Alex McRae retired 16 of the Twins' final 17 batters over the last five innings, recording five of the seven strikeouts.

Monday's game

at Braves

1:05 p.m.

Champions Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Braves starter: RHP Brandon McCarthy

Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl

