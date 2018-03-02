Kevin Gorman: Fresh faces give Pirates bullpen bite

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — George Kontos can't help but laugh at the notion that he's not only the oldest member of the Pirates pitching staff but also one of the longest-tenured in their bullpen.

"Right? And I'm only 32 years old," Kontos said with a smile, reminding that he pitched alongside 40-year-olds Tim Hudson in 2015 and Joaquin Benoit last season. "I don't consider that old."

More to the point, Kontos didn't join the Pirates until they claimed him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in August.

By the time Kontos arrived, the Shark Tank was but a memory. The Pirates traded closer Mark Melancon in 2016, then moved both setup men last season. They traded Tony Watson to the Dodgers at the deadline and waived Juan Nicasio.

Once the strength of the staff, the bullpen became an issue the Pirates were forced to address in the offseason.

They started by acquiring relievers Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick in the Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen trades, respectively, and signing All-Star closer Felipe Rivero to a four-year, $22 million contract extension.

Question marks remain with whether Tyler Glasnow and Steven Brault will start the season in the rotation or relief (maybe even the minors), as well as with sidearmer Jordan Milbrath and left-handed relievers Jack Leathersich and Josh Smoker.

The addition of lefty Kevin Siegrist adds intrigue to the back end of the bullpen, one that has talent but could take time to develop.

"I do like the variety of the skills sets we've got there," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We've got different arm angles, different velocities. We've got a lot of guys that throw hard with movement. 'Just hard' gets beat around the ballpark these days."

Throwing 100 mph is no longer the novelty it once was, as the Pirates have a handful of players who regularly touch the high 90s.

The key is whether they can throw high heat with command and control of the strike zone, whether they can handle the pressure of keeping a late-inning lead.

"We've got some young guys with some very live arms," Kontos said. "It's kind of exciting to see what they can all do. Getting better just takes time. Running out onto a major-league mound in a high-leverage situation, that stuff contributes to your maturity."

Where their predecessors were known as sharks, the Pirates now have some piranhas in their 'pen, pitchers still cutting their teeth.

So far, Feliz has made the strongest first impression. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander averaged 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings with the Houston Astros last season. He already has four in two innings this spring and is trying to be a sponge.

Feliz has the stuff to be a setup man, if not closer, but will likely serve as a seventh-inning reliever, a role to which Rivero can relate. That's how he began last season, before Daniel Hudson and Watson faltered.

"He's the new guy and a lot of people are looking at him just like the way I was (looked at) last year," Rivero said. "Veteran people know what he's capable of."

The same for Siegrist, who brings plenty of postseason experience from his years with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he served as the setup man to Trevor Rosenthal.

The key is whether Siegrist can rejuvenate his career with the Pirates the same way Kontos did, whether Feliz can thrive in a seventh-inning role the way Rivero did and whether they can all work together to get Rivero a lead to close out.

For the Pirates, as with Kontos, what's old is new and what's new can be old.

The Bucs bullpen is a bit of both, and they will soon see if that's a recipe for success or disaster.

Either way, it will have bite.